BSNL targets 100,000 4G sites across India by mid-2025

BSNL has already deployed a total of 35,000 4G sites across India

Indian state-run operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) aims to have a total of 100,000 4G sites across India by mid-2025, local press reported, citing Jyotiraditya Scindia, India’s Union Telecom Minister. Thirty-five thousand of such sites have already been deployed, according to the telco.

The company is targeting both rural and urban areas with its 4G network. Scindia also noted that over 7,000 mobile towers have been installed in the past 100 days, reaching villages as part of the government’s 4G saturation initiative, which seeks to ensure high-speed internet connectivity. To promote its this rollout, BSNL is offering free 4G SIM upgrades for its existing customers.

A consortium led by Indian conglomerate Tata Group received an order from BSNL in May 2023 to install 4G sites nationwide, with Tejas Networks and government-backed C-DoT providing the necessary equipment and technology.

BSNL is targeting a 20% market share of the country’s overall mobile market by the end of 2024 by accelerating the rollout of its 4G network, according to previous press reports, while the government recently set a new target of 25% of the market by end-2025.

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost market share to rival telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel due to the lack of extended 4G coverage across the country. BSNL lost 18 million customers in the last fiscal year, bringing its customer base to 88.06 million. The market share of BSNL has also decreased to 7.46% as of April 2024.

The government of India previously announced it will set up a project management unit (PMU) for BSNL, through which the carrier will be monitored on a daily basis with regard to its ongoing 4G deployment.

The PMU will be set along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks and the government’s Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), with which BSNL is currently deploying its 4G network using indigenous technologies.

Earlier this month, BSNL noted it started the testing of its 5G indigenous technology at three places in India’s capital New Delhi: Nehru Place, Chanakyapuri and Minto Road.

Previous reports stated that BSNL will launch its 5G services within six to eight months after completing the March 2025 pan-India 4G rollout deadline.