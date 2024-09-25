Global 5G connections exceeds 2 billion at end-Q2

Currently, there are 329 commercial 5G networks worldwide, according to 5G Americas

Global 5G connections exceeded 2 billion connections at the end of the second quarter of the year, with the addition of 192 million connections during the period, according to a new report by 5G Americas and Omdia.

The report suggests that global 5G connections will reach 8.6 billion by 2029. As a share of all wireless cellular technologies, 5G is expected to account for 59% of global access networks by 2029, according to 5G Americas.

In the last quarter, 5G connections in North America totaled 242 million, representing 34% of all wireless cellular connections. During the second quarter, the region added 23 million new 5G connections representing a 11% growth quarter over quarter. By 2029, North American 5G connections are forecast to surge to 761 million, representing 84% of all wireless cellular access technologies, according to the report.

Omdia principal analyst Kristin Paulin said: “As 5G adoption continues to grow in North America, operators continue to enhance their 5G networks. This includes expanding coverage with mid-band spectrum and shifting to 5G standalone, the latter of which allows operators to do more like provide network slices and is the base for 5G RedCap.”

Meanwhile, Latin America also recorded solid growth in 4G LTE and 5G connections, adding three million new LTE connections for a total of 592 million across the region, representing 74% of all wireless cellular access technologies in Q2 2024. Additionally, the region added 10 million connections in the 5G field to reach a total of 57 million 5G connections. “4G LTE continues to grow throughout the region as an affordable and reliable option for most consumers. 5G is starting to make inroads in urban areas as handsets are becoming available and operators expand their coverage.” said Jose Otero, vice president of Latin America and the Caribbean for 5G Americas.

Currently, there are 329 commercial 5G networks worldwide. According to the 5G Americas report, North America had 17 commercial 5G networks as of the end of Q2 while the number of 5G networks in Latin America and the Caribbean was 47.

In the 4G LTE segment, North America had 18 networks at end-Q2 while Latin America and the Caribbean had a total of 133 networks.

According to data from 5G Americas and Omdia, global IoT subscriptions currently stand at 3.4 billion, complemented by 6.7 billion smartphone subscriptions. The report forecasts that IoT subscriptions will reach 5.2 billion, while smartphone subscriptions will surge to 8.2 billion by 2029.

“The market is realizing 5G networks are more than just smartphones. Enterprise and business cases are emerging that showcase 5G’s versatility across a range of uses, utilizing Internet of Things-connected devices like sensors, cameras, and many more solutions in both public and private 5G networks,” said Viet Nguyen, vice president of technology at 5G Americas.