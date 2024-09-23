Huawei, du claim first indoor 5G-A network in the Middle East

Huawei said it used three carrier aggregation (3CC) technology for this new deployment

Huawei, in partnership with United Arab Emirates telco du, has deployed what it claims to be the first indoor 5G-Advanced (5G-A) network in the Middle East. In a release, the Chinese vendor said it used three carrier aggregation (3CC) technology for this new deployment.

du’s new network, which relies on Huawei’s LampSite X ‘Digital Indoor Solution’, delivers a peak data rate of 5.1Gbps

Huawei said that the new network aims to significantly enhance the capabilities of mobile networks by improving connectivity in indoor spaces such as shopping malls, hotels, airports and residential buildings. The new indoor deployment builds on the previous 5G collaborations between Huawei and du. In 2021, du and Huawei claimed the first ubiquitous indoor gigabit-per-second network in the Middle East.

Saleem AlBlooshi, CTO at du, said: “We are committed to providing a high-quality user experience to our customers. Since the introduction of 5G in 2019, we have launched numerous innovative services. Among these, 5G home wireless services have been widely welcomed, and our market share in this area is far ahead. Introducing 5G 3CC in our In-Building Solution (IBS) Network is a crucial step in ensuring a leading 5G user experience. It has enabled us to enhance our network’s capabilities and quality, greatly improving customer satisfaction.”

Eric Bao, president of Huawei’s Wireless Digital Indoor System Product Line, said:”With the rapid development of 5G networks, user experience is greatly improved, and applications based on functions such as low latency and indoor precise positioning are rapidly developing. The era of innovation represented by smart electric vehicles, humanoid robots, cloud mobile phones, and glass free 3D has arrived. LampSite X assists operators in building indoor networks that offer both intelligence and extraordinary performance to meet the explosive growth in service demand.”

Also in the Middle East, Omantel said it has successfully conducted a laboratory trial of 5G RedCap technology in partnership with Huawei.

“The successful trials of RedCap’s 5G technology mark a significant milestone in our journey toward a thriving digital future for Oman. We believe this technology will revolutionize the telecommunications sector and unlock new opportunities for innovation and business growth,” said Ali bin Said Al Hashmi, general manager of infrastructure planning and design at Omantel.

RedCap is a reduced set of 5G capabilities intended for devices like wearables and low-cost hotspots that have low battery consumption, lower costs and lower bandwidth requirements. Introduced with 3GPP Release 17, 5G RedCap is designed for devices currently served by LTE CAT-4 but provides equivalent or better in performance with up to 150 Mbps theoretical maximum downlink throughput. This technology helps reduce the complexity, cost and size of 5G devices.

Huawei has been exploring a broad range of scenarios for the implementation of 5G RedCap, beyond wireless sensors and smart wearables, a Huawei spokesperson told RCR Wireless News.

The spokesperson also highlighted that RedCap technology can reduce 5G NR module costs by 80%, lower power consumption by over 30% and support several 5G-native capabilities, such as large network capacity, ultra-reliable low-latency communication (uRLLC), network slicing, edge computing and 5G LAN.