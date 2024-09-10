ZTE, Smartfren partner on AI RAN integration

ZTE noted that the integration of AI into the Radio Access Network (RAN) allows the network to allocate resources based on real-time service and terminal needs

Chinese vendor ZTE Corporation has partnered with Smartfren in Indonesia with the main aim of implementing a commercial deployment of Native-AI-based RAN Computing. In a press release, ZTE noted that the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) into the Radio Access Network (RAN) allows the network to allocate resources based on real-time service and terminal needs. This deployment resulted in a 15% improvement in user experience and a 5% increase in network traffic, the Chinese vendor added.

With the growing demand for services like HD video streaming and online gaming, mobile networks are increasingly strained, said ZTE, adding that the introduction of AI into RAN systems, such as ZTE’s RAN Computing, addresses this challenge by optimizing resource allocation and improving the efficiency of mobile infrastructure.

Positioned within the base station itself, ZTE said its system ensures more accurate distribution of network resources, providing better performance for high-demand services.

Shurish Subbramaniam, chief technology and information officer of Smartfren, emphasized the significance of integrating AI into mobile networks, noting that it not only enhances user experience but also helps operators optimize costs.

In a separate project, ZTE recently partnered with Orange Liberia to complete the construction of 128 new communication sites, known as Rural EcoSites, aimed at improving network coverage in rural regions across the African nation.

The sites use energy-efficient technologies, including solar power and smart lithium batteries, to deliver both 2G voice and 4G data services to previously underserved areas. The project enhances network accessibility for over 580,000 people, contributing to digital and financial inclusion in remote parts of the country, according to ZTE.

Each communication site employs low-power-consumption base station equipment and supports the 800MHz and 900MHz frequency bands. The sites are also equipped with PowerPilot AI energy-saving software, which maximizes efficiency in power usage. Additionally, flexible solutions, including microwave, satellite, and 4G relay technology, were employed to overcome transmission challenges in difficult-to-reach areas, the Chinese vendor added.

“This project marks the first implementation of our rural network solution with the Orange Group, representing a significant breakthrough in our collaboration,” said Zhang Guanzhen, CEO of ZTE Orange MEA account. “Despite facing challenging conditions, including underdeveloped infrastructure and harsh climates, the delivery teams from both companies overcame numerous unforeseen obstacles to ensure the project’s successful completion.”