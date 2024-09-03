Qatar regulator urges mobile carriers to switch to TDD

The argument is that TDD technique will improve the performance of mobile networks in Qatar

Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) has ordered local mobile operators Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar to switch to high-speed Time Division Duplex (TDD) technique in the 2.6 GHz frequency band, a move it says will enhance mobile network performance.

The regulator further noted that this decision will support the optimal use of the available frequency band, ensures harmonized usage across the Gulf region and will eventually improve telecom consumers experience in Qatar. “This approach adopted by CRA to switch using TDD technique is in line with the recommendations of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) and the standards of international standardization bodies and organizations to support both 4G and 5G technologies,” said the regulator. “The new technique provides more efficiency in terms of using the spectrum, and greater flexibility in terms of spectrum assignment, which contributes to enhancing the ability of mobile service providers to offer faster services with higher quality to meet the increasing demands for telecommunications services in Qatar.”

Under CRA’s decision, mobile operatirs are required to cease all operations using the current Frequency Division Duplex (FDD) technique and migrate to the new technique by March 31, 2025, and “ensure that their networks are ready for this transition to maintain providing distinctive high-speed data services in Qatar.”

CRA also noted that each carrier will work to minimize the impact of this transition on the quality of service, with noticeable improvements expected once the transition is complete. “Through these measures, CRA reaffirms its commitment to ensuring consumers have access to advanced, innovative and reliable telecommunications services, supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third Qatar National Development Strategy 2024 – 2030, which prioritizes improving residents’ quality of life and delivering services that meet global standards,” the regulator added.

The decision issued by CRA included additional bandwidth to mobile operators in response to the continuous increase in demand for high-speed mobile services due to significant growth in digital technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), 5G applications, cloud and edge computing and the Internet of Things (IoT).

Last month, CRA issued a decision ordering the shutdown of 3G networks in Qatar by December 31, 2025.

GSMA Intelligence estimates Ooredoo Qatar had almost 81,000 3G connections on its network as of the end of June, while rival Vodafone Qatar had almost 10,800. This compares with total connection numbers across all generations of 2.7 million and 2.1 million, respectively.