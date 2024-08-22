Qatar to shut down 3G networks by end-2025

The local regulator said that the decision to shut down 3G networks is to optimize 4G LTE and 5G services across Qatar

Qatar’s Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) issued a decision ordering the shutdown of 3G networks in the country by December 31, 2025.

The regulator said that the decision is part of CRA’s strategic plans and ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of telecommunications services in Qatar.

“Under CRA’s decision, Ooredoo Qatar and Vodafone Qatar are obligated to cease 3G services by the specified deadline. This is aimed at optimum utilization of current radio spectrum resources to support and enhance the performance of 4G LTE and 5G networks. This initiative aligns with CRA’s efforts to gradually retire the outdated legacy technologies, allowing the two telecom service providers to direct their investments towards the development and expansion of 4G and 5G networks. This enhances growth in Qatar’s telecommunications sector, benefiting all stakeholders and contributing to diversifying the local economy, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030,” the regulator said.

Additionally, CRA has decided to immediately ban the import of mobile phones that support only 2G and 3G technologies, while approving devices compatible with VoLTE technology that meet required standards and have obtained type approval certificates from CRA.

“Through these measures, CRA reaffirms its commitment to ensuring consumers receive the best services. Developing 4G and 5G networks contributes to higher data speeds, lower response times and greater capacity to meet the growing demand for mobile data services, thereby enhancing consumer experience and supporting the Third National Development Strategy 2024 -2030, which prioritizes improving residents’ quality of life and delivering services that meet global standards,” CRA added.

GSMA Intelligence estimates Ooredoo Qatar had almost 81,000 3G connections on its network as of the end of June, while rival Vodafone Qatar had almost 10,800. This compares with total connection numbers across all generations of 2.7 million and 2.1 million, respectively.

A number of countries have already shut down 3G services already, notably in the U.S. and Japan, while in the U.K., EE and Vodafone completed their respective shutdowns this year. In Singapore, local mobile carriers are also paving the way to switch off 3G services.