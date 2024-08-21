Google signs renewable energy deal to power AI data centers

The renewable energy deal with Energix will also help Google achieve its wider net-zero goals

Google has signed a long-term agreement with Energix Renewables, a U.S.-based company that develops, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy projects. For Google, the deal is a step towards its wider net-zero goals and will allow it to power its data centers that run AI applications.

Many things have been presented as the potential biggest hurdle for scaling AI — first compute power, then dwindling access to advanced chips. Now, though, energy is emerging as the true bottleneck. As AI chips become more efficient, more and more chips will be connected to data centers, and these data centers will need more and more power to run. As a result, hyperscalers are looking for ways to pump more energy — and ideally clean energy — into these sites.

In the case of Google’s deal with Energix, the energy company will initially provide the tech giant with 1.5 gigawatt-peak of solar project development through 2030, with an option to expand this supply.

The deal will also help Google achieve its target of net-zero emissions for its global data centers, operations and value chain by 2030. The company says it aims to reduce 50% of its combined Scope 1, 2 and 3 absolute emissions (compared to its 2019 base year) by 2030 and will invest in nature-based and technology-based carbon removal solutions to neutralize remaining emissions.

“This type of collaboration is essential as we continue to progress towards our ambition to run on 24/7 carbon-free energy (CFE) on every grid where we operate every hour of every day,” Google’s Global Head of Data Energy Center Amanda Peterson Corio said of the deal with Energix.