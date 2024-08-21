BSNL aims to officially launch 4G services in October: Report

BSNL has set up around 25,000 4G towers across the country

Indian state-owned operator Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) is set to launch its 4G services in October, as the telco has completed trials in all circles across India, local press reported, citing a company official.

So far, BSNL has set up around 25,000 4G towers across the country and has started dispatching 4G SIMs to its customers, according to the report.

“We have successfully trialed our 4G network in all circles and major cities, and the results have been promising. We will conduct a few more trials before formally launching the 4G services,” said the senior official.

The Indian government had previously announced a target of deploying 100,000 4G towers nationwide by March 2025.

A consortium led by Indian conglomerate Tata Group received an order from BSNL in May 2023 to install 4G sites nationwide, with Tejas Networks and government-backed C-DoT providing the necessary equipment and technology.

BSNL is targeting a 20% market share of the country’s overall mobile market by the end of 2024 by accelerating the rollout of its 4G network, according to previous press reports, while the government recently set a new target of 25% of the market by end-2025.

Over the last several years, BSNL has lost market share to rival telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel due to the lack of extended 4G coverage across the country. BSNL lost 18 million customers in the last fiscal year, bringing its customer base to 88.06 million. The market share of BSNL has also decreased to 7.46% as of April 2024.

The government of India recently announced it will set up a project management unit (PMU) for BSNL, through which the carrier will be monitored on a daily basis with regard to its ongoing 4G deployment.

The PMU will be set along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks and the government’s Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), with which BSNL is currently deploying its 4G network using indigenous technologies.

BSNL will launch its 5G services within six to eight months after completing the March 2025 pan-India 4G rollout deadline, according to recent press reports.

“March 2025 is our internal deadline for a full-fledged 4G network availability in the country. We aim to have 5G switched on within six to eight months. The existing 4G sites will be upgraded to 5G with minor card replacement and a software upgrade,” a BSNL official had said.

Another BSNL official said that the 4G core technology currently supporting the carrier’s 4G network will also be used to power the telco’s future 5G network.