Indian government to track BSNL’s 4G deployment progress

BSNL is currently deploying its 4G network in partnership with TCS, Tejas Networks and the C-DOT

The Government of India will soon set up a project management unit (PMU) for state-run telco BSNL, through which the carrier will be monitored on a daily basis with regard to its ongoing 4G deployment, India’s Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia reportedly said.

The PMU will be set along with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Tejas Networks and the government’s Center for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), with which BSNL is currently deploying its 4G network using indigenous technoloigies.

“We are forming a PMU and that PMU will not set monthly targets, will not set weekly targets, but I have mandated them to set daily targets. Those daily targets will be monitored by the secretary and by myself,” Scindia said.

“Let me guarantee you, we are on track with 100,000 radio access networks that we need to have in place,” Scindia added.

The state-run telecom operator has been conducting trials in Punjab to test the capability of the Indian-developed 4G technology. The telco initially launched 4G services in the North Indian regions of Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and western Uttar Pradesh, using indigenous network technology developed in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services and the C-DOT. The state-run telco has received 4G and 5G frequencies from the government as a part of a relief package.

BSNL previously reported it has reached 800,000 4G subscribers in its launch phase across these initial regions. The telco highlighted that its initial 3,500 sites offer 4G services on both a commercial and trial basis.

A BSNL executive recently noted that full commercial services could be launched once the telco’s 4G network reached 20,000 active base stations at a national level. BSNL previously said it expects to provide 4G services nationwide through the deployment of 100,000 base stations.

BSNL is targeting a 20% market share of the country’s overall mobile market by the end of 2024 by accelerating the rollout of its 4G network, according to recent press reports. Over the last several years, BSNL has lost market share to rival telcos Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel due to the lack of extended 4G coverage across the country.

BSNL’s workers union had previously urged the government to use rival operator Vodafone Idea’s network to initially offer 4G service in the country. The government of India is Vodafone Idea Limited’s largest shareholder, with a 33.1% stake. U.K.’s Vodafone and India’s Aditya Birla Group jointly own 50.4% of Vodafone Idea.

According to the reports, the potential use of Vodafone Idea’s 4G network will only be a temporary measure until BSNL’s 4G network is commercially available.