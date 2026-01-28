YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructureAirspan, Space Compass bring 5G HAPS to maritime surveillance 
Image: 123rf.com

Airspan, Space Compass bring 5G HAPS to maritime surveillance 

By Sulagna Saha
The new air-to-ground communication system is designed to deliver 5G connectivity from a HAPS aircraft for improved maritime intelligence

Airspan teams up with Space Compass: The companies are designing a system that will deliver 5G connectivity from stratosphere to ground.

High-altitude 5G: The system, designed to enhance Maritime Domain Awareness, will provide connectivity from Space Compass’ High-Altitude Platform Station aircraft using Airspan’s 5G In-Motion ATG.

Florida’ based telco, Airspan Networks, is planning a 5G Air-to-Ground (ATG) system with NTT-backed Japanese space radio access network (RAN) company, Space Compass, that it says will amplify Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA). 

The ATG system will establish 5G connectivity between a High-Altitude Platform Station (HAPS) aircraft — used for Earth observation and communication services — in the stratosphere, and ground stations located 300 kms away. The project, according to Airspan, will enable secure transmission of command-and-control and real-time mission data. 

“Our technology is designed to deliver carrier-grade performance in some of the most demanding environments, and this project demonstrates how 5G can unlock powerful new applications for high-altitude aviation and wide-area surveillance,” Airspan’s chief sales officer, Henrik Smith-Petersen, said in a statement.

The architecture includes airborne components — radios, antennas, and 5G processing units — that connect with land-based 5G radio access network (RAN) and core infrastructure, and a management system. Airspan noted that by leveraging advanced beam forming and high-gain antenna systems, it delivers “continuous 360-degree connectivity.”

Airspan positions the solution for monitoring shipping lanes, coastal regions, and remote ocean areas that conventional networks cannot reach. 

The project is set to go into laboratory and pre-flight testing for approval for light operations this year, with stratospheric flight trials planned for 2027. 

Today the maritime domain serves as the important frontier of transportation and global economic activities. However, it’s openness invites threats that are often out of sight for land-based surveillance systems. Maritime Domain Awareness or MDA is designed to counter this issue. It entails monitoring of events and conditions in maritime environments and analysis of their security and safety impacts. 

MDA relies on static and dynamic data to identify potential threat vectors and inform response efforts. At present, it uses a combination of surveillance techniques, including radar, AIS tracking, and satellite monitoring. Data from these systems are stitched together to get a complete environment picture. 

Integrating HAPS capabilities enhances this operation and improves maritime protection. Placed at an elevation of several kilometers from Earth, HAPS systems cover wide geographic areas, enabling maritime authorities to gather real-time situational awareness. 5G ATG connectivity provides a strong foundation for this operation by securely and quickly relaying HAPS payload data to the ground infrastructure for faster analysis and better response. 

Three ways digital twins can make 6G better

