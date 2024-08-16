AWS looks to expand its presence in India’s Hyderabad

AWS already has a significant presence in this Indian city

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is looking to expand its presence in the data center segment in Hyderabad, India, according to local press reports.

AWS affirmed its decision to expand its investments in Hyderabad following discussions between IT and Industries Minister Sridhar Babu and the AWS senior leadership team in California.

AWS already has a significant presence in the Indian city, with its largest corporate building globally located there.

“AWS has designated Hyderabad as a strategic region and three big data centers are already operational. They shared plans for further expanding their business, including a new hyperscale data center in Hyderabad that is critical for AI/ML-enabled services,” Babu said.

“Our talks with Amazon were extremely positive and successful. We assured the corporation that we would provide them with the best incentives and complete support to make their goals in Hyderabad successful. We expect [a] huge expansion of their presence in our State,” the minister added.

“We expect the AWS Region in Hyderabad will play an increasingly important role in supporting AWS’s growth of cloud services in India, including Artificial Intelligence in the near future,” said Kerry Person, VP of AWS’ data center planning and delivery.

AWS launched its Hyderabad cloud region in November 2022. This region has three availability zones.

In June, AWS confirmed that its new AWS Asia Pacific (Bangkok) Region will be live by early 2025.

AWS said that this investment of more than 190 billion baht ($5 billion) in Thailand by 2037 will provide Thai developers, startups, entrepreneurs and enterprises, as well as government, education and nonprofit organizations, with greater choice when running their applications and serving end users from data centers located in Thailand.

The new AWS Region in Thailand will add to the existing AWS infrastructure in the Asian country, including 10 Amazon CloudFront edge locations, AWS Outposts and AWS Local Zones. The new AWS Region, the fourth Region launched in ASEAN after Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia – due to go live in 2024 – will also enable customers with data residency preferences to store data securely in Thailand.

AWS now has 105 availability zones across 33 geographic regions, with plans to create 18 more availability zones and six more AWS regions in Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, Thailand and the European sovereign cloud of AWS.

AWS Regions are composed of availability zones that place infrastructure in separate and distinct geographic locations. Availability zones are located far enough from each other to support customers’ business continuity, but near enough to provide low latency for high availability applications that use multiple availability zones, AWS said.