HPE to buy Morpheus Data to simplify and optimize hybrid cloud operations

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is to acquire Colorado-based hybrid cloud management provider Morpheus Data, as part of its strategy to be a one-stop shop for sundry enterprise cloud services, alongside its enterprise connectivity play. It said Morpheus Data will solidify its position as the “first vendor with a full suite of capabilities across the hybrid cloud stack”. It aligns with its acquisition of IT operations management firm OpsRamp last year.

Their software offerings, together, bring “AI-driven” observability and multi-cloud orchestration and automation into HPE’s GreenLake cloud services shop. Morpheus Data also offer financial operations (fin-ops) capabilities to share and optimise cloud computing infrastructure and costs. Its technologies will be integrated with HPE’s GreenLake cloud and private cloud portfolio. It will continue to be offered as standalone software.

The deal is expected to close swiftly, in the fall (“early in the fourth quarter of the HPE 2024 fiscal year”); a transaction fee has not been released. Its claim about its primacy among “full-suite” hybrid cloud providers is based on “analysis” of its competencies versus rivals in terms of infrastructure (computing, networking, storage), cloud management (provisioning, orchestration), network virtualization, data mobility, plus things like runtimes, controls, consultancy, and optimisation services.

It quoted IDC that the total market for “intelligent cloud operations” will be worth $36 billion by 2027. The company explained the deal in terms of simplifying enterprise cloud operations and optimising enterprise cloud costs – the first by “expanding” and “unifying” hybrid cloud operations capabilities in GreenLake, and through fin-ops software to help enterprises “understand their cloud spend” and impose “guardrails around usage”.

A statement said: “Customers will be able to seamlessly provision and manage almost any workload across traditional and modern cloud environments including brownfield private and public infrastructure.” Fidelma Russo, executive vice president and general manager for hybrid cloud at HPE, said: “With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT.”

Brian Wheeler, co-founder and chief executive at Morpheus Data, said: “This acquisition is the result of a long-term relationship between HPE and Morpheus Data that has already proven successful with customers. Together we will be able to help more customers transform their multi-cloud, multi-vendor IT estates to thrive and innovate in this increasingly complex and fragmented IT landscape.”