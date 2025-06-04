Microsoft commits $400M to boost AI in Switzerland

Microsoft noted that this new investment scales up existing capabilities while deepening initiatives in AI, skills training and innovation

In sum – what you need to know:

Microsoft expands in Switzerland — The company commits $400 million to scale AI and cloud infrastructure, upgrading data centers near Zurich and Geneva to serve over 50,000 customers.

AI skills and innovation push — Microsoft launches partnerships and accelerators to support Swiss AI startups, train 1 million people by 2027 and fast-track applied AI research.

Sustainable and secure cloud — All Swiss data centers run on renewables, with new carbon removal efforts and strict compliance to serve sectors like finance, health and government.

Microsoft has announced a $400 million investment to expand its cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure in Switzerland.

The move scales up existing capabilities while deepening initiatives in AI, skills training and innovation — and positioning Switzerland as a global leader in responsible AI adoption and governance, said Microsoft.

A key part of the plan is the expansion of Microsoft’s datacenters near Zurich and Geneva, which will be upgraded with advanced graphics processing units to support the increasing demand for AI and cloud services. These facilities will serve over 50,000 customers, including regulated industries such as finance, government and healthcare.

As part of the initiative, Microsoft is also partnering with the Switzerland Innovation Parks to fast-track research into market-ready AI applications. Its nationwide Swiss AI Tech Accelerator will continue this fall, offering startups mentorship, resources and a community platform to scale AI solutions, the U.S. software giant added.

The investment also supports Microsoft’s goal of skilling one million Swiss people in AI by 2027. Initiatives include working with FH Schweiz to train applied sciences students, supporting the Innovate Switzerland SME AI Guide, and extending public access through platforms like AI-Fitness.ch and LerneKI.ch. In partnership with companies like Bühler and government agencies, apprentices will also benefit from dedicated AI skilling programs.

Catrin Hinkel, CEO of Microsoft Switzerland, said: “We are steadfast in our mission to empower our customers and partners, as AI’s true potential is unlocked when innovation meets real-world implementation.”

To date, all the company’s electricity consumption in Switzerland has been covered by renewable energy purchases, and Microsoft said it continues to procure across the European grid to meet its 100% direct renewable energy goal. In 2024 Microsoft signed a 27,600 ton, 6-year deal for biogenic carbon removal and storage with Swiss firm Neustark, to be delivered from their projects in Switzerland and Germany. These moves align with Microsoft’s global targets of becoming carbon negative, water positive and zero waste by 2030.

Last week, Microsoft launched its first cloud region in Indonesia, known as Indonesia Central, as part of its $1.7 billion investment in the country between 2024 and 2028. The new cloud region provides local access to Microsoft’s cloud infrastructure, aimed at supporting artificial intelligence development, data residency, security compliance and low-latency services.

The cloud region includes three Availability Zones with separate power, cooling and networking, and is designed to meet international standards for resilience, data protection and regulatory compliance. The U.S. company said it expects the region to play a key role in local innovation and economic activity.

Over 100 organizations — including Pertamina, BCA, Siloam Hospitals and Telkom Indonesia — have already begun using the cloud region to modernize operations and comply with local data regulations. The firm also announced early-stage plans for an AI Center of Excellence to work with public and private partners on AI adoption.

The software company now operates over 70 Azure cloud regions globally. In Indonesia, additional services such as Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI are expected to become available later this year.