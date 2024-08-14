RCR Wireless News to host virtual Industrial 5G Forum on November 5th

As industries grapple with the complexities of Industry 4.0, many are still in the experimental phase. Yet, the dawn of the 5th Industrial Revolution is already upon us, with AI poised to work hand-in-hand with humans. But are businesses aware that the next wave of innovation is already gathering momentum? This revolution begins with connectivity and how to convey the data.

Businesses face challenges in integrating new technologies into their legacy systems. They must strike the balance between keeping control over sensitive data while acquiring flexibility and efficiency for data intensive and low latency applications.

At RCR Wireless News’ Industrial 5G Forum, experts will delve into cutting edge solutions such as mobile edge computing, private 5G networks, cellular and ambient IoT, e-SIM/iSIM, advanced RedCap, non-terrestrial networks and generative AI. As this new revolution unfolds, agility and innovation are more critical than ever.



Join the virtual event on November 5th 2024 to gain insights from analysts, regulatory experts, solution providers and early adopters on the future of the industrial sector, including the latest technologies advancements and standardizations such as Release 18.

Event Details:

Date: November 5th 2024, 9 AM EST / 2 PM UK

Virtual Forum Key Topics: Deploying scalable and flexible networks ready for Industry 5.0 Integrating and ensuring seamless connectivity between IoT, NTN and 5G Ensuring Quality of Service and managing networks for critical applications Building an end-to-end private 5G network Open RAN solutions for industries Exploring enhanced RedCap use cases Finding the right combination for use cases with mobile edge computing, Private 5G, cloud and IoT Examine energy consumption and efficiencies solutions for lean manufacturing Lessons learned from early adopters and progress of the “factory of the future” Cyber security: ensuring you have a reliable robust and secure network The role of neutral hosts in the journey to digital transformation 5G Advance: ultra low latency, extreme bandwidth, predictable Quality-of-Service, AI, virtual, mixed and artificial reality



