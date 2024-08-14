4.4 ZB of OT data by 2030 – 10m factories to produce as much as 9bn mobile subs

Some scratch-your-head stats just in from ABI Research: the manufacturing industry will generate 4.4 zettabytes of data worldwide by 2030, almost equivalent to the annual volume of data carried by global mobile networks to connect mostly-consumer applications. ABI Research calls the figure, pulled from a new Industry 4.0 research report, “stunning”, and it sure sounds like it.

Whether it covers the entire Industry 4.0 sector, combining all manner of hard-nosed industrial disciplines, or just manufacturing, is unclear; the firm refers to both markets. It also defines it broadly as operational technology (OT) data, which again might apply to a wide set of enterprise industries. But if we take it to mean ‘factories’, say, then it is a mind-boggling calculation.

There are 10 million factories and nine billion mobile subscribers in the world, according to easy-to-find estimations on the internet. Which means, in terms of the forecast from ABI Research, that the average factory will produce as much data as about 900 mobile subscribers. Which, if correct, might be considered to be “stunning”, except that the mean size of employment per factory is 1,591, according to another cursory Google search.

Of course, the point is most OT data is being produced by sensors, systems, and machines, even if it is utilised and shared by workers. Which sounds like a lot but, given Industry 4.0 has been rolling along for a decade at last, suddenly sounds less surprising. Still, ABI Research says this represents a mega opportunity for the Industry 4.0 vendor market, hawking IoT systems, private 5G systems, edge compute systems, AI systems – just to name the systems RCR Wireless tends to cover in these pages.

Crucially, as per the coverage also, the discipline to connect mission-critical Industry 4.0 operations and processes is different. Leo Gergs, principal analyst at ABI Research, says: “Data is becoming the lifeblood of industrial enterprises, driving innovation and efficiency. The comparison to telco data is compelling. The vast volume of data enterprises generate only reveals part of the picture. OT data often [exists in] hazardous environments, where any malfunction could lead to severe consequences.

“On the other hand, a significant portion of data in telecommunications networks consists of cat videos and other memes… OT data in enterprises is crucial for ensuring safety and maintaining business operations… The opportunity is immense, but [vendors] must… invest in scalable solutions, enhancing data security, leveraging advanced analytics, and ensuring interoperability.”