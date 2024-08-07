Creating a Customer-Centric Culture with Kimberly McKinley of UTOPIA Fiber

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles interviews Kimberly McKinley, the Chief Marketing Officer of UTOPIA Fiber. Kimberly shares her unique career path, starting in healthcare accounting and moving through various marketing roles before joining UTOPIA Fiber in 2010. Utopia Fiber, founded in 2004 by 11 cities in Utah, is now the largest and most successful open access network in the U.S. This model allows multiple private ISPs to operate on a publicly-owned fiber infrastructure, offering consumers high-quality, competitively-priced internet services.

Kimberly explains the benefits and challenges of an open access network, emphasizing the importance of cities managing infrastructure while enabling private sector competition. She discusses Utopia’s customer-centric approach, including personalized welcome packages and attentive customer service, which has resulted in high customer satisfaction.

Kimberly also highlights UTOPIA’s strong company culture, marked by long employee tenures and a supportive, family-like environment. She credits their success to compassionate leadership, employee empowerment, and a focus on human connection over rigid metrics. As a woman in telecom, Kimberly advocates for authenticity and confidence, encouraging women to embrace their unique perspectives and pursue leadership roles. She emphasizes the need for inclusive, supportive environments to attract and retain diverse talent in the industry.

About Kimberly McKinley

Kim McKinley helps lead UTOPIA Fiber as its Deputy Director and Chief Marketing Officer. In 2010, she joined the network as a member of its turnaround team, and has helped cement today’s UTOPIA Fiber as the fastest-growing, highest-rated, and most-successful Open Access network in the United States. Day-to-day, Kim actively leads UTOPIA’s marketing, sales, order fulfillment, and customer service teams. In addition to being one of the industry’s most recognizable leaders, she is a Board Member of the Fiber Broadband Association in Washington, D.C and AAPB (American Association for Public Broadband), and speaks on the national stage. Prior to UTOPIA Fiber, Kim worked in the hospitality marketing industry and has a B.A. in Business Administration from the College of Charleston.

