US Cellular expands rural 5G network with Ericsson router technology

US Cellular is the first customer in the world to deploy the Ericsson Router 6671, which was showcased at MWC Barcelona 2024

US Cellular announced this week that it will use products from the Ericsson 5G Router 6000 portfolio, including the vendor’s most recently announced Router 6671, to deliver high-speed internet to rural America.

US Cellular first launched its midband 5G network in 2023 and according to the companies, the addition of the Ericsson’s 5G transport infrastructure will provide the operator’s rural and suburban customers with “reliable and secure backhaul, site deployment flexibility, optimized port speeds and density for traffic aggregation, and advanced synchronization.”

Cutting-edge 5G transport technology, said Ericsson, is “critical” for deploying mid-band spectrum, claiming that the use of the Router 6000 products provides the transport capacity necessary to “fully harness the capabilities of the mid-band spectrum,” particularly when paired with features like advanced synchronization. In a previously released paper, Ericsson called synchronization “the essential pulse of mobile networks” because it ensures “seamless operation and service delivery across all areas.”

US Cellular is the first customer in the world to deploy the Router 6671 from Ericsson, which builds upon the previously released Router 6000 products already deployed across the operator’s cellular network footprint. US Cellular is using the Router 6671 alongside New Radio Time Division Duplexing (NR TDD) technology, which they said will enable better connectivity and faster broadband speeds.

“This collaboration is about more than just connectivity — it’s about empowering communities while boosting local economies and enabling modern digital services,” said Narothum Saxena, vice president of technology, strategy and architecture at US Cellular. “From supporting Fixed Wireless Access solutions and enhancing mobility to improving access to essential services like online education and healthcare, together with Ericsson we are committed to transforming rural America’s digital landscape.”