YOU ARE AT:5GUS Cellular expands rural 5G network with Ericsson router technology
nex-tech 5g rural us cellular ericsson router

US Cellular expands rural 5G network with Ericsson router technology

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
5GNetwork Infrastructure

US Cellular is the first customer in the world to deploy the Ericsson Router 6671, which was showcased at MWC Barcelona 2024

US Cellular announced this week that it will use products from the Ericsson 5G Router 6000 portfolio, including the vendor’s most recently announced Router 6671, to deliver high-speed internet to rural America.

US Cellular first launched its midband 5G network in 2023 and according to the companies, the addition of the Ericsson’s 5G transport infrastructure will provide the operator’s rural and suburban customers with “reliable and secure backhaul, site deployment flexibility, optimized port speeds and density for traffic aggregation, and advanced synchronization.”

Cutting-edge 5G transport technology, said Ericsson, is “critical” for deploying mid-band spectrum, claiming that the use of the Router 6000 products provides the transport capacity necessary to “fully harness the capabilities of the mid-band spectrum,” particularly when paired with features like advanced synchronization. In a previously released paper, Ericsson called synchronization “the essential pulse of mobile networks” because it ensures “seamless operation and service delivery across all areas.”

US Cellular is the first customer in the world to deploy the Router 6671 from Ericsson, which builds upon the previously released Router 6000 products already deployed across the operator’s cellular network footprint. US Cellular is using the Router 6671 alongside New Radio Time Division Duplexing (NR TDD) technology, which they said will enable better connectivity and faster broadband speeds.

“This collaboration is about more than just connectivity — it’s about empowering communities while boosting local economies and enabling modern digital services,” said Narothum Saxena, vice president of technology, strategy and architecture at US Cellular. “From supporting Fixed Wireless Access solutions and enhancing mobility to improving access to essential services like online education and healthcare, together with Ericsson we are committed to transforming rural America’s digital landscape.” 

Previous article
SK Telecom’s 5G subscriber base surges 10.6% y-o-y in Q2
Next article
Huawei, China Unicom deploy 5G-A 3CC network in Beijing

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats