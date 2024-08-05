What is the outlook for 6G spectrum?

5G is still ramping up, but an early and proactive approach to 6G spectrum allocation is key

In May 2024, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) sought public comment and information on the current state of development of as-yet-unstandardized 6G wireless systems, indicating that it’s certainly not too soon to begin defining what to expect from the next G. While the request at the time did not cover 6G-related spectrum issues, the fact that the industry is using more and more spectrum with each generation is a reality that must be addressed.

“Spectrum is the lifeblood for all commercial mobile broadband,” said Andrew Thiessen of MITRE, who is the chair of the Next G Alliance Spectrum Working Group. “Absent available spectrum, the ability for countries to continue to move towards ubiquitous connectivity is stymied.” As part of its exploration of the roadmap to 6G, NextG Alliance — an initiative from the Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions (ATIS) — issued a white paper that explores the future 6G spectrum needs, concluding that ultimately, while many unknowns remain, in general, “the evolution of commercial mobile broadband over its generations is characterized by a continued increase in the efficiency in the use of spectrum and in the amount of spectrum used to support novel and diverse wireless applications.”

The paper looks primarily at the spectrum needs of North America and highlights frequency bands 3.1-3.45 GHz, 7.125-8.5 GHz and 12.7-13.25 GHz, all of which are considered midband and upper midband bands. Broadly, ATIS found that rural macro-cell deployments to support the broad expected span of 6G use cases will require the least amount of spectrum, and urban macro-cells will require the most, with urban micro-cell environments falling somewhere in the middle.

Ok, so how much spectrum, then, is needed for 6G in North America? ATIS concluded the following: An estimated 1,070 megahertz in the lower 3 GHz band; slightly less, 1,019 megahertz at 7.125-8.5 GHz, and more than 2,100 megahertz to achieve the goal KPIs at 12.7-13.25 GHz. ATIS noted that these numbers should be thought of as merely a reflection of KPI characteristics for various applications, and not as “practical needs of any 6G deployment.”

If spectrum is mobile broadband’s lifeblood, then the World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC) is its IV line of sorts. The WRC, held every three to four years, is tasked with reviewing and when necessary, revising global radio regulations. The most recent conference took place in December 2023 and achieved the harmonization of existing International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) bands (3 GHz band) and added new bands for wireless broadband, namely the upper 6 GHz band (6.425-7.125 GHz).

Now, one of the key agenda items for WRC-27 involves the identification of several additional frequency bands, including 4.4-4.8 GHz, 7.125-8.4 GHz and 14.8-15.35 GHz, for the potential use of IMT. Specifically, the 4.4-4.8 GHz band, or parts thereof, will be studied in Europe, Middle East and Africa (Region 1) and Asia Pacific (Region 3); the 7.125-8.400 GHz band, or part thereof, will be examined for the Americas (Region 2) and Asia Pacific. In addition, the 7.125-7.250 GHz and 7.75-8.4 GHz bands, or parts thereof, will be considered in Region 1. All regions will consider the 14.8-15.35 GHz band.

5G is still ramping up around the world; however, the exponential surge in wireless traffic coupled with the complex — and often controversial — nature of spectrum identification and allocation dictates a proactive approach to 6G’s spectrum needs so that it can deliver what it promises: significantly higher capacity and much lower latency for advanced applications like enhanced virtual reality and autonomous vehicles, as well as the ability to support an explosion of smart devices throughout warehouses, hospitals, cities and inside our homes.