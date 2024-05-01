A leap towards 6G: Spectrum allocation and its global impact

The aftermath of WRC-23 and NTIA’s National Spectrum Strategy

As the curtains closed on the World Radiocommunication Conference 2023 (WRC-23) in Dubai this past December, the airwaves buzzed with more than radio frequencies. This year’s conference marked a significant step in the evolution of global communications, setting the stage for the future of wireless broadband services, satellite communications and other communication services. The conference brought together governments across the globe to negotiate the allocations of radio-frequency spectrum and update the Radio Regulations, the international treaty that governs the use of the spectrum and satellite orbits.

The exponential surge in wireless traffic poses a significant challenge for wireless operators. According to recent data from Research and Markets, global mobile data traffic is projected to increase by 27.9% annually from 2022 to 2030.

As we look ahead to the development and deployment of the next generation of wireless technology, spectrum for 6G must be identified and opened in a timely fashion. The identification of additional spectrum for terrestrial broadband wireless services — the driver for continued economic growth — consistently remains a top priority.

Mid-band frequencies agreed during WRC-23 for global studies.

Post WRC-23 implications

WRC-23 harmonized existing International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT) bands (3 GHz band) and added new bands for wireless broadband, namely the upper 6 GHz band (6.425-7.125 GHz).

WRC-23 also set the agenda for the next World Radiocommunication Conference in 2027 (WRC-27) with a clear roadmap for future IMT spectrum allocations. One of the most impactful agenda items for WRC-27 involves the identification of several frequency bands, including 4.4-4.8 GHz, 7.125-8.4 GHz and 14.8-15.35 GHz, for the potential use of IMT.

In the time between the two conferences, the following bands will be studied for potential IMT identification: the 4.4-4.8 GHz band, or parts thereof, will be studied in Region 1 (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and Region 3 (Asia Pacific); the 7.125-8.400 GHz band, or part thereof, will be examined for the Americas (Region 2) and Region 3. In addition, the 7.125-7.250 GHz and 7.75-8.4 GHz bands, or parts thereof, will be considered in Region 1. All regions will consider the 14.8-15.35 GHz band.

The significance of these studies cannot be overstated.

As demand for wireless broadband services continues to skyrocket — fueled by the proliferation of increasingly demanding mobile devices, IoT devices and new AR/VR headsets, plus the advent of 5G technology — the need for more spectrum has become increasingly urgent.

The sharing and compatibility studies will also consider the necessary protections for numerous incumbent services which vary from satellite to aeronautical services. The bands under consideration for IMT identification are particularly attractive due to their potential to support high-speed, high-capacity next-generation wireless networks.

Modernizing United States spectrum policy



In November 2023, just ahead of the WRC-23, the U.S. National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released its National Spectrum Strategy (NSS). This strategy aimed to fuel private sector innovation while bolstering the capabilities of federal agencies. The NSS outlined a plan to modernize spectrum management policies and earmarked significant portions of the radio frequency spectrum for potential new uses.

Among the bands identified in the U.S. NSS is the 7.125-8.4 GHz band, which was specifically called out for studies for wireless broadband use, whether on a licensed or unlicensed basis. This move underscores the United States’ commitment to exploring more encumbered and challenging spectrum bands to meet the growing needs of its digital economy.

To realize this objective, the recently released NSS Implementation Plan outlined its approach to achieving the strategic objective of ensuring spectrum resources are available to support private sector innovation. NTIA and the affected federal agencies will undertake studies in collaboration with industry and academia.

The Implementation Plan sets forth the roadmap for multiple studies of spectrum bands for potential repurposing or sharing, for long-term spectrum planning, as well as initiatives to develop a more skilled workforce.

The final reports on spectrum band studies will be due at various intervals over the next 2.5 years. With the release of the Implementation Plan, stakeholders will commence studies on bands such as the lower 3GHz (3.1-3.45 GHz) and the lower upper mid-band (7.125-8.4 GHz) for mobile usage. These studies are due in October 2026 and will pave the way for 6G connectivity and more efficient spectrum utilization, ensuring that spectrum resources align with the key policy goals of the Administration.

Propelling next-level experiences and innovative use cases.

What’s next?



As we venture further into the 21st century, spectrum harmonization on a global scale remains important to lowering equipment costs while providing greatly improved performance. The collaborative efforts of governments, regulatory bodies and industry stakeholders at conferences like WRC-23 help pave the way for a more connected and technologically advanced future. The decisions made at WRC-23 and the release of the NSS are emblematic of a broader shift in spectrum management where spectrum resources are re-evaluated and studied to address the ever-changing underlying needs of our society.

As the world eagerly anticipates the innovations that will be reflected in the next generation of wireless technology, one thing is clear: The groundwork laid with these spectrum studies will shape our continued economic success and national security. The outcomes of ITU studies and the strategic vision outlined in the NSS are not just about allocating frequencies; they are about unlocking the potential for new technologies, including 6G, and services that will transform how we live, work and communicate.

