Connecting Communities and Conquering Mountains with Gary Ervin of Ervin Cable Construction

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk with Carrie Charles, we explore the industry journey and leadership principles of Gary Ervin, founder and executive chairman of Ervin Cable Construction. Founded in 1980 as a small cable TV business, Ervin Cable Construction (ECC) has expanded into one of the leading telecommunication service providers in the nation. Today, over 40 years later, the ECC founding members continue to manage and lead the business of more than 2,500 employees.

Driven by curiosity and a commitment to be part of the world and something bigger than himself, Gary found passion in mountain climbing. His experience on Mount Everest indeed shows his initiative, and his desire to achieve no matter the circumstances. Gary often shares lessons from his climbs through a blog for his grandchildren, imparting valuable insights on perseverance and determination. His adventures not only reflect his adventurous spirit but also his commitment to inspiring future generations.

Gary’s success principles revolve around three core elements: pursuing financial opportunities, embracing technological advancements, and prioritizing people. He emphasizes the importance of staying current with technological innovations and values his employees as essential to the company’s success. By fostering a culture of adaptability and respect, Gary’s leadership has been pivotal in Ervin Cable’s growth. His approach not only drives the company forward, but also enhances rural connectivity, bringing high-speed internet to underserved areas.

About Gary Ervin

Gary Ervin, a Central Missouri University graduate in Business Management and Aviation, has over 40 years in telecommunications. He co-founded Ervin Cable Construction (ECC) in 1980 with his three brothers, and the company now operates in 32 states, working with clients like Google Fiber, Comcast, Charter, and Verizon, while installing 500 miles of fiber weekly. Gary, married for 40 years with four children and six grandchildren, moved to the Gulch in 2021 to be closer to family. An avid adventurer, he completed the Seven Summits, including Everest at 61 and Denali at 65, and is training for the Grand Slam. His diverse pursuits include competing on “The Amazing Race,” appearing on “Say Yes to the Dress,” finishing 13 marathons, over 20 triathlons, and coaching wrestling at a gold level. Gary also founded Etrinity to mentor future generations and preserve family history, while remaining active in his family farming business.

