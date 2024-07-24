YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesConnecting Communities and Conquering Mountains with Gary Ervin of Ervin Cable Construction

Connecting Communities and Conquering Mountains with Gary Ervin of Ervin Cable Construction

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie Charles

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk with Carrie Charles, we explore the industry journey and leadership principles of Gary Ervin, founder and executive chairman of Ervin Cable Construction. Founded in 1980 as a small cable TV business, Ervin Cable Construction (ECC) has expanded into one of the leading telecommunication service providers in the nation. Today, over 40 years later, the ECC founding members continue to manage and lead the business of more than 2,500 employees.

Driven by curiosity and a commitment to be part of the world and something bigger than himself, Gary found passion in mountain climbing. His experience on Mount Everest indeed shows his initiative, and his desire to achieve no matter the circumstances. Gary often shares lessons from his climbs through a blog for his grandchildren, imparting valuable insights on perseverance and determination. His adventures not only reflect his adventurous spirit but also his commitment to inspiring future generations.

Gary’s success principles revolve around three core elements: pursuing financial opportunities, embracing technological advancements, and prioritizing people. He emphasizes the importance of staying current with technological innovations and values his employees as essential to the company’s success. By fostering a culture of adaptability and respect, Gary’s leadership has been pivotal in Ervin Cable’s growth. His approach not only drives the company forward, but also enhances rural connectivity, bringing high-speed internet to underserved areas.

Watch the Episode Here:

Listen to the episode here:

Important Links

About Gary Ervin

Gary Ervin

Gary Ervin, a Central Missouri University graduate in Business Management and Aviation, has over 40 years in telecommunications. He co-founded Ervin Cable Construction (ECC) in 1980 with his three brothers, and the company now operates in 32 states, working with clients like Google Fiber, Comcast, Charter, and Verizon, while installing 500 miles of fiber weekly. Gary, married for 40 years with four children and six grandchildren, moved to the Gulch in 2021 to be closer to family. An avid adventurer, he completed the Seven Summits, including Everest at 61 and Denali at 65, and is training for the Grand Slam. His diverse pursuits include competing on “The Amazing Race,” appearing on “Say Yes to the Dress,” finishing 13 marathons, over 20 triathlons, and coaching wrestling at a gold level. Gary also founded Etrinity to mentor future generations and preserve family history, while remaining active in his family farming business.

Join the 5G Talent Talk community Today:

Previous article
Boldyn to build private 5G lab for offshore energy and Industry 4.0 at Port of Blyth
Next article
Asterisk, asterisk, asterisk – things to think about when thinking about private 5G

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the 5G Talent Talk podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats