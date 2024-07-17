AI is pivotal to both enterprises’ and communication service providers’ digital transformation

Dell Technologies helps to accelerate your AI journey

Dell Technologies World served as the company’s annual stake in the ground, where strategic and product roadmaps are laid out and detailed. This year at the event, the opportunity presented by artificial intelligence (AI) was (obviously) the headline; Dell, however, has a unique perspective on the subject given its wide and deep reach into enterprise and communications service provider (CSP) organizations.

Looking big picture at how Dell can enable AI-powered business outcomes, it boils down to data, ecosystems, infrastructure, services and use cases:

AI needs the right data —your data—to meet your business goals.

—your data—to meet your business goals. To facilitate the consumption of AI, a robust ecosystem of partners is necessary.

Underlying it all is the right infrastructure on-prem, at the mobile network edge and in the public cloud to power these new types of workloads.

on-prem, at the mobile network edge and in the public cloud to power these new types of workloads. From consultation to implementation, achieving the benefits of AI may also require a range of services .

. And even before an AI-enabled application is stood up, businesses need to understand their own and their customer’s target use cases to ensure AI is the right solution.

These five pillars of AI support Dell’s concept of an AI Factory. Click here to learn more about that.

Focusing on what AI means for CSPs, it’s maybe prudent to start backwards from the primary use cases. Operators need to generate new service revenues and otherwise better engage existing and new enterprise accounts, and they need to reduce their own operating costs through more efficient resource use and process automation. In both of these big buckets of use cases, AI is a good fit.

Zooming the lens out a bit further, start to think about how operators, enabled with 5G, the ability to manage distributed AI workloads, and reach into on-prem IT infrastructure, now have the opportunity to deliver advanced industry-specific services. This is the force multiplier: given the vital role of connectivity in business modernization and transformation, and the position operators are in to deliver AI as-a-service, opportunities abound with strong go-to-market and demonstrable ROI.

Another key aspect here is the ecosystem or, perhaps more accurately, ecosystems. Cellular connectivity is a thing unto itself, enterprise networking is another deep pool, and AI itself is an expansive domain. But all three connect both figuratively as they’re inextricably intertwined and literally as making the sum greater than the parts hinges on the wired and wireless networks that make a back-end data center compute/storage operation translate into a productivity gain in a frontline worker’s hand. And Dell Technologies, based on the demonstrations and discourse at its latest annual gathering, sits at the center of these vital ecosystems.

As Dell Technologies continues to make huge investments to accelerate digital transformation enabled by AI, edge, cloud, mobility and more, understand that it’s an ecosystem play that no one company can do alone. If you are a communication service provider looking to bring these capabilities to your enterprise customers reach out to Dell’s Line of Business team to start the conversation at cocreate@dell.com.