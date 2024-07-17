Samsung researcher to lead ITU-R group for 6G standardization

Samsung said that the coordination group will be responsible for defining the process for developing 6G technology standards

Samsung Electronics confirmed that its researcher HyoungJin Choi was named chair of the Coordination Group on IMT-2030 (6G) at the International Telecommunication Union Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R) Working Party 5D (WP 5D) meeting held in Geneva, Switzerland.

It will be Choi’s second time chairing a group at the ITU-R involved in 6G standardization as he had previously led the 6G Vision Group from 2021 to 2023.

The coordination group will be responsible for defining the process for developing 6G technology standards as well as creating the submission template for candidate 6G technologies and reviewing candidate proposals, Samsung said.

In November 2023, the ITU-R released the IMT-2030 Framework Recommendation, outlining the future and general direction of 6G. By 2026, the ITU-R aims to establish the technical performance requirements of 6G technologies. These requirements will serve as the foundation for candidate 6G technologies to be developed by standards organizations like the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) and later submitted to the ITU-R. The ITU-R will then evaluate and coordinate the submissions, with technical specifications for 6G expected to be finalized by 2030, according to Samsung.

“With the IMT-2030 Framework Recommendation providing key performance indicators, usage scenarios and a roadmap for the standardization, spectrum and commercialization of 6G, the industry is now poised to embark on detailed standardization efforts. Moving forward, countries and companies will vie for leadership in setting 6G communications standards, including performance requirements and frequency bands,” the Korean vendor said. “Samsung will actively engage with influential standards organizations and continue developing innovative communications technologies en route to reinforcing its position as a global leader in 6G standardization.”

Finnish vendor Nokia recently highlighted that it is seeing South Korea as a likely candidate to commercialize 6G wireless networks and related services by 2029.

“We plan to support the rapid deployment of 6G from the start, including low-band frequencies,” said James Han, Nokia Korea’s customer CTO. “Ongoing discussions are ranging from 470 to 690 MHz spectrum bands, and these discussions will be finalized at the World Radiocommunications Conferences in 2027, after which frequency allocation will proceed in Korea accordingly,” the executive said during the company’s annual Amplify Korea event, which took place earlier this month in Seoul.

Nokia also stated that its future 6G plans in South Korea involve collaborating with major mobile carriers in the country. The vendor has already partnered with all three of Korea’s leading telecom companies — KT, SK Telecom and LG Uplus ,with a focus on research towards future 6G systems, according to the report.

In May, Korean carrier KT partnered with Nokia to carry out research in the 6G field.