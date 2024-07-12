Test and Measurement: Emite, Rohde & Schwarz extend OTA integration

New integrated solution includes 5G RedCap OTA test support

Test companies Rohde & Schwarz and Emite are continuing to work together on integrated solutions for over-the-air testing, extending that work to put Rohde’s CMX500 signaling tester’s latest capabilities to work in conjunction with Emite’s OTA measurement offerings.

The partners said that the integrated OTA testing solution now includes support for LTE, 5G sub-8 GHz and above 6 GHz (Frequency Ranges 1 and 2, up to 50 GHz) and 5G Reduced Capability (RedCap), plus the new Wi-Fi 7/802.11be standard—so both RedCap and Wi-Fi devices can be tested with a single solution.

R&S and Emite said that for the next step of their OTA collaboration, they’ll be looking at integrating test capabilities for NB-IoT and 5G New Radio Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN), which are already supported by Rohde’s CMX500 and CMW500.

In other test news:

–Keysight Technologies has joined the AI-RAN Alliance, which was launched at Mobile World Congress 2024 to focus on research and development related to the integration of artificial intelligence in the Radio Access Network.

The test company also said this week that Vodafone Group is using its 5G network visibility solutions to ensure mobile broadband end-user experience. Specifically, Vodafone is relying on Keysight’s MobileStack 5G Network Visibility Software in combination with its Vision Series Network Packet Brokers; Keysight said that the solutions provide “automated, real-time, end-to-end visibility of subscriber-level traffic across physical, virtual and cloud infrastructures.”

-Semiconductor test company AEM announced this week that it is debuting a new burn-in capability for its AMPS test platform. AMPS-BI focuses on high-voltage stress-testing to ensure reliability of high-performance chips, including those for artificial intelligence.

-ICYMI: Viavi Solutions’ VALOR lab-as-a-service solution has been officially authorized for Open RAN testing by the Telecom Infra Project, in an effort to cut down on test duplication across the O-RAN ecosystem. Read more details in this story.

–Nokia and Google’s GFiber Labs have achieved 50 Gbps broadband speeds over an existing fiber network, using Nokia’s 50G Passive Optical Networking (PON) technology. More on that testing here.