Building Up the Fiber Workforce with Cesar Ruiz, Deb Bennett and Deborah Kish

By Carrie Charles
5G Talent Talk

In this special episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles welcomes industry experts Cesar Ruiz, President & CEO of Learning Alliance Corporation; Deb Bennett, VP of Apprenticeship for the Wireless Infrastructure Association; and Deborah Kish, VP of Research & Workforce Development for the Fiber Broadband Association, to explore innovative strategies and initiatives for developing the broadband workforce. The conversation centers around key industry challenges and opportunities, emphasizing collaborative efforts to enhance training and certification standards for fiber optic technicians.

As Fiber Connect 2024 approaches (July 28-31 in Nashville, TN), get an exclusive sneak peek into Learning Alliance Corporation’s workshop “Pathways for Organizational Growth: Workforce Development, Retention, and Diversification.” In collaboration with FBA and WIA’s TIRAP, this interactive session will cover: strategies for retaining a motivated and loyal workforce; approaches to enhancing industry inclusivity and leveraging diverse talent; and insights into career opportunities through FBA OpTIC Path™.

Discover how apprenticeships play a pivotal role in addressing the telecom industry’s skills gap and learn more about the exciting events at Fiber Connect 2024. Whether you’re new to the industry or a seasoned professional, this episode is packed with actionable insights for building up the fiber workforce.

For more information and to secure your spot at Fiber Connect 2024, visit: Fiber Connect 2024

Watch the Episode Here:

Important Links

About Cesar Ruiz

Cesar Ruiz is the President and CEO of Learning Alliance which provides over fifty national apprenticeships in high-skilled, high-wage targeted occupations in telecommunication, renewable energy, IT and manufacturing.

Ruiz is a firm believer that access to middle class wages can be achieved if students are provided training that mimics the daily world of work, and where the cost-benefit is clear to students. Out of this belief, Ruiz created the NextTech Diversity Program with T-Mobile to provide scholarships to low-income students and is proud of the 146 students that have graduated with no debt and are currently working as apprentices and earning a middle-income salary. Ruiz has also overseen the creation of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) systems that mimic daily world-of-work and empower apprentices to learn anywhere at any time.

About Deb Bennett

Deb Bennett is WIA’s Vice President of Apprenticeship, leading the operations of the Telecommunications Industry Registered Apprenticeship Program (TIRAP). With extensive expertise spanning multiple industry segments including site acquisition, construction, engineering, compliance, quality, and project/program management, Deb excels in guiding and mentoring employers through the registered apprenticeship process. As an accomplished practitioner of registered apprenticeship, she leverages her wealth of experience to cultivate the next generation of skilled professionals in the industry.

Serving in their capacity as a United States Department of Labor recognized and funded Industry Intermediary, Deb and her team provide technical assistance, training resources, support, and access to incentive funding for registered Employer Sponsors. Their goal is to speed up the adoption of registered apprenticeship.

Deb also serves as WIA’s Staff Liaison for the Women’s’ Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF) having previously served in roles such as Director of Education and President.

About Deborah Kish

Deborah Kish is the VP of Research & Workforce Development for the Fiber Broadband Association. In her role, Deborah Kish is leading FBA’s research initiatives as well as serving as team lead building “OpTIC™” (Optical Telecom Installer Certification), the association’s fiber optic technician certification program. She also serves on the WIA Advisory Committee. Prior to the FBA, she spent over 20 years as an analyst at Gartner, covering broadband, telecom switching, signaling and security topics advising thousands of service provider and vendor clients about product and service strategy.

