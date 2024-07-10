RCR Wireless News to host virtual 6G Forum on October 1st

As the telecommunications industry continues to evolve, the debate around 6G is heating up. While some industry leaders are making significant investments in 6G research and development, driven by the promise of more energy-efficient next-generation networks, others remain skeptical. They question the tangible benefits and return on investment, particularly as the industry is still focused on monetizing 5G.

To address these critical discussions, RCR Wireless News is excited to announce its virtual 6G Forum on October 1st. This event will provide a comprehensive look into the latest advancements in 6G research, potential future services and the expected timelines for deployment.

Participants will benefit from industry-led discussions that will not only examine the practicalities of making 6G a reality but also explore the strategic question: “Why do we actually need 6G?”

Event Details:

Date: October 1st

October 1st Format: Virtual Forum

Virtual Forum Key Topics: Comparison of 6G priorities across the USA, EMEA and APAC regions Prospects for global standard harmonization versus regional standards Management and allocation plans for 6G spectrum Spectrum sharing strategies and challenges 6G network architectures, legacy systems and integration Sustainable, energy-efficient next-gen networks Investment strategies and the potential for 6G to close the digital divide



For more information and to register, please visit 6G Forum.