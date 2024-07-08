YOU ARE AT:Network InfrastructurePortugal’s MEO signs 5G RAN contract with Nokia
nokia mmwave

Portugal’s MEO signs 5G RAN contract with Nokia

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
By Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Network Infrastructure5GCarriers

Nokia will provide MEO with Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio

Nokia has signed a multi-year contract with Altice Portugal’s telecoms brand MEO to modernize the carrier’s existing radio access network (RAN) infrastructure, a deal the pair said will span 2G, 4G and 5G.

Nokia will provide solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband and remote radio head solutions, as well as those to enable Massive multiple-input, multiple-output, or massive MIMO, an extension of MIMO that essentially groups together antennas at the transmitter and receiver to provide better throughput and better spectrum efficiency. 

MEO will also use Nokia’s MantaRay SON, the Self-Organizing Networks solution, for optimization and network assurance and leverage the vendor’s 5G research and development center and global delivery center, both of which are located in Portugal. “This collaboration will tap into a highly skilled talent pool, cutting-edge tools, and operational capabilities,” claimed Nokia.

“Our partnership with Nokia has already resulted in impressive projects, and we are excited to continue working together to fully realize the potential of 5G technology. This modernization will enable us to bring in exciting possibilities and generate new value for both individuals and businesses,” commented MEO CTO José Pedro Nascimento.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said the vendor is “thrilled to strengthen” its partnership with MEO, which is a long-standing customer. “Together, we aim to unlock the potential of 5G to support the digital transformation of industries and redefine customer experiences,” he added.

Other recent RAN developments for Nokia include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed in March with Saudi carrier Zain KSA to study the deployment of cloud RAN infrastructure and a Open RAN trial with Vodafone that concluded in May.

Previous article
How the private 5G market got match-fit and found its killer app
Next article
SK Telecom, Singtel partner to develop next-gen telco technology

ABOUT AUTHOR

Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine Sbeglia Nin
Catherine is the Managing Editor for RCR Wireless News, where she covers topics such as Wi-Fi, network infrastructure, AI and edge computing. She also produced and hosted Arden Media's podcast Well, technically... After studying English and Film & Media Studies at The University of Rochester, she moved to Madison, WI. Having already lived on both coasts, she thought she’d give the middle a try. So far, she likes it very much.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats