Portugal’s MEO signs 5G RAN contract with Nokia

Nokia will provide MEO with Massive MIMO, baseband and remote radio head solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio

Nokia has signed a multi-year contract with Altice Portugal’s telecoms brand MEO to modernize the carrier’s existing radio access network (RAN) infrastructure, a deal the pair said will span 2G, 4G and 5G.

Nokia will provide solutions from its 5G AirScale portfolio, including baseband and remote radio head solutions, as well as those to enable Massive multiple-input, multiple-output, or massive MIMO, an extension of MIMO that essentially groups together antennas at the transmitter and receiver to provide better throughput and better spectrum efficiency.

MEO will also use Nokia’s MantaRay SON, the Self-Organizing Networks solution, for optimization and network assurance and leverage the vendor’s 5G research and development center and global delivery center, both of which are located in Portugal. “This collaboration will tap into a highly skilled talent pool, cutting-edge tools, and operational capabilities,” claimed Nokia.

“Our partnership with Nokia has already resulted in impressive projects, and we are excited to continue working together to fully realize the potential of 5G technology. This modernization will enable us to bring in exciting possibilities and generate new value for both individuals and businesses,” commented MEO CTO José Pedro Nascimento.

Tommi Uitto, president of mobile networks at Nokia, said the vendor is “thrilled to strengthen” its partnership with MEO, which is a long-standing customer. “Together, we aim to unlock the potential of 5G to support the digital transformation of industries and redefine customer experiences,” he added.

Other recent RAN developments for Nokia include a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) it signed in March with Saudi carrier Zain KSA to study the deployment of cloud RAN infrastructure and a Open RAN trial with Vodafone that concluded in May.