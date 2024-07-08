5G reaches full coverage in Chinese towns and cities: Report

5G infrastructure also covers over 90% of all Chinese villages

5G networks deployed by Chinese operators have already reached all cities and towns across the country, local news service Xinhua reported.

5G infrastructure also covers over 90% of all Chinese villages, according to data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

The ministry also reported that Chinese carriers have already deployed a total of 3.84 million 5G base stations, which account for more than 60% of the global total.

Since the issuance of China’s first batch of 5G licenses for commercial use five years ago, 5G technology has been integrated into various sectors such as industry, power, mining, healthcare and education, according to the report.

China has also built a total of 300 5G factories and launched more than 13,000 projects for the application of 5G technology in industrial settings.

The ministry said that China will continue to advance 5G development and expand 5G network coverage in places such as cultural and tourism sites, healthcare facilities, universities, transportation hubs and subway systems.

China will boost efforts to commercially launch 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technologies, which will enable a wide range of applications of artificial intelligence (AI) in many sectors and will also pave the way for future 6G systems, Chinese officials and company executives said during different sessions at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, which took place last month in the Chinese city.

This year marks the commercial launch of 5G-Advanced technology, which is seen as a key upgrade to the 5G network in terms of both functionality and coverage.

During his speech at the opening ceremony of Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Zhao Zhiguo, chief engineer of China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stressed the importance of 5G-A as it will deepen the integration of current 5G technology with new-generation information technologies, especially AI.

The official also highlighted the need to leverage 5G to empower emerging industries such as intelligent connected vehicles and the low-altitude economy. The deployment of integrated sensing and passive internet of things technologies is essential for scenarios involving ubiquitous connectivity and high-end manufacturing, the official added.

In April, China Mobile said it plans to launch 5G-Advanced technology in over 300 cities across China this year, according to local press reports.

The telco, which claims a leading role in the development of 5G-A standards, also plans to promote the release of over 20 5G-A compatible phones within the year.

To showcase its new 5G-A network, China Mobile has established 5G-A demonstration halls in various locations across China.