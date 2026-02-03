U Mobile targets 5G-A use cases in Malaysia

U Mobile said that some partners in this initiative include Amazon Web Services, Huawei Malaysia, Palo Alto Networks, and Qualcomm

In sum – what to know:

Neutral platform – U Mobile’s EIP is designed as an agnostic environment to develop and test 5G-A and AI use cases across public and private sectors.

Partner ecosystem – Eight partners, including AWS, Huawei, Qualcomm and Palo Alto Networks, will support infrastructure, tools and applied enterprise use cases.

Physical hub – A dedicated EIP Hub and sandbox facility is scheduled to open in July 2026 to support development, testing and demonstration activities.

Malaysian carrier U Mobile aims to support the country’s digitalization efforts through its neutral enterprise innovation platform (EIP), designed to bring enterprises and technology providers together to develop and test 5G-Advanced (5G-A) and AI-related use cases.

The Asian telco noted that the platform is intended to provide an agnostic environment for enterprises, SMEs, start-ups, academic institutions and public sector agencies to develop, validate and commercialize proofs of concept and pilot projects. In order to support this approach, U Mobile plans to launch a physical EIP Hub and sandbox facility in July 2026.

As part of the initial rollout, U Mobile has introduced its first eight ecosystem partners. The company said these partners will contribute technology capabilities and expertise to support stakeholders developing 5G-A and AI use cases within the platform.

The partners are grouped into two categories. Anchor partners—Amazon Web Services, Huawei Malaysia, Palo Alto Networks, and Qualcomm—are expected to provide core infrastructure and foundational technologies for the EIP Hub and sandbox. Technology partners—Braintree Technologies, China Mobile International, Meraque Group and ZTE Malaysia—bring applied tools and sector-specific capabilities to support enterprise use case development and validation.

“As the nation’s newest 5G network provider, our latest initiative, enterprise innovation platform is in line with our drive to promote innovation and adoption of 5G-A and AI solutions,” said Woon Ooi Yuen, chief technology officer at U Mobile.

The EIP Hub is expected to include a sandbox environment with access to 5G-A, cloud and edge infrastructure, an IoT device lab, private network zones and live demonstration areas. U Mobile said tools such as network slicing simulators, digital twin environments and AR/VR toolkits will be available to help validate solutions in real-world deployment scenarios.

U Mobile launches 5G services in Malaysia last year. The telco is targeting 80% coverage of populated areas with 5G by the second half of 2026, with a focus on strategic sites such as airports, hospitals, convention centers, and high-traffic venues.

In November 2024, the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) gave the approval to deploy the second 5G network to U Mobile, the third-largest operator in the country.

In May 2023, Malaysian authorities had said that the country would shift to a dual 5G network once state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) achieved 80% coverage in populated areas, something that occurred in December 2023.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms are currently using to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.