SmarTone upgrades its network with Ericsson 5G-A tech

Hong Kong communications service provider SmarTone has selected Ericsson as its 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology supplier. The deployment introduces new radio access network (RAN) capabilities aligned with SmarTone’s plans to develop a more programmable and flexible network.

Ericsson noted its 5G-A technology supports programmable network functions that allow dynamic control of resources using automation, intent-driven operations, AI, and open network architectures. These capabilities are designed to help operators tailor connectivity based on specific service requirements, including differentiated performance levels and service-level agreements, according to the Swedish vendor.

Under the terms of the agreement, SmarTone will deploy Ericsson’s latest generation of radio equipment. This includes massive MIMO radios with improved energy efficiency and reduced weight to simplify rollout and lower operating costs. The AIR 3255 model consumes 30% less energy and has a 20% lower embodied CO2 footprint than the previous generation, the vendor added. SmarTone will also deploy 24 kg triple-band macro radios to expand coverage and capacity while maintaining power efficiency.

Ericsson also highlighted that the rollout includes mobile edge computing using the vendor’s local packet gateway, enabling geographically redundant and secure services. Ericsson will also provide products from its network exposure portfolio, allowing the Asian telco to expose selected network capabilities to partners through the cloud core exposure server and Ericsson network location.

Stephen Chau, chief technical officer, at SmarTone said: “In recent years, increased network capacity and quality has not always translated to increased revenue in a linear way. That’s why it was important for us to move ahead with technology that will enable us to better monetize the network and reduce operational costs.”

Peter Fung, president of Ericsson Hong Kong and Macau, added: “A programmable network can be managed through software, which allows for quick changes and flexible control over how the network acts and what services can be launched. It can also enable faster deployment of new services and can reduce operational costs.”

