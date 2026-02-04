YOU ARE AT:5GSmarTone upgrades its network with Ericsson 5G-A tech
SmarTone upgrades its network with Ericsson 5G-A tech

Under the terms of the deal, Ericsson will supply its latest generation of radio equipment, including massive MIMO radios

In sum – what to know:

Programmable networks – SmarTone is adopting 5G-A capabilities that allow dynamic control of network resources using automation, AI, and intent-based operations.

Hardware upgrades – New Massive MIMO and triple-band radios reduce energy use, weight and embodied CO2 while expanding coverage and capacity.

Service differentiation – Network slicing, edge computing, and exposed network APIs support tailored enterprise and consumer services with adjustable quality levels.

Hong Kong communications service provider SmarTone has selected Ericsson as its 5G-Advanced (5G-A) technology supplier. The deployment introduces new radio access network (RAN) capabilities aligned with SmarTone’s plans to develop a more programmable and flexible network.

Ericsson noted its 5G-A technology supports programmable network functions that allow dynamic control of resources using automation, intent-driven operations, AI, and open network architectures. These capabilities are designed to help operators tailor connectivity based on specific service requirements, including differentiated performance levels and service-level agreements, according to the Swedish vendor.

Under the terms of the agreement, SmarTone will deploy Ericsson’s latest generation of radio equipment. This includes massive MIMO radios with improved energy efficiency and reduced weight to simplify rollout and lower operating costs. The AIR 3255 model consumes 30% less energy and has a 20% lower embodied CO2 footprint than the previous generation, the vendor added. SmarTone will also deploy 24 kg triple-band macro radios to expand coverage and capacity while maintaining power efficiency.

Ericsson also highlighted that the rollout includes mobile edge computing using the vendor’s local packet gateway, enabling geographically redundant and secure services. Ericsson will also provide products from its network exposure portfolio, allowing the Asian telco to expose selected network capabilities to partners through the cloud core exposure server and Ericsson network location.

Stephen Chau, chief technical officer, at SmarTone said: “In recent years, increased network capacity and quality has not always translated to increased revenue in a linear way. That’s why it was important for us to move ahead with technology that will enable us to better monetize the network and reduce operational costs.”

Peter Fung, president of Ericsson Hong Kong and Macau, added: “A programmable network can be managed through software, which allows for quick changes and flexible control over how the network acts and what services can be launched. It can also enable faster deployment of new services and can reduce operational costs.”

Ericsson, Japanese telco SoftBank, and Qualcomm Technologies have recently completed a field trial testing low-latency 5G and 5G Advanced features on SoftBank’s commercial 5G Standalone (5G SA) network in Tokyo.

The trial focused on technologies designed to reduce delay and improve stability, including low latency, low loss, and scalable throughput (L4S), along with other 3GPP-standardized features such as configured uplink grant and rate-controlled scheduling.

