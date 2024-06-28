Rakuten Mobile launches mobile services using 700 MHz spectrum

According to Rakuten, the 700 MHz band offers better indoor building penetration and underground connectivity

Japanese operator Rakuten Mobile announced the launch of commercial services using the so-called “platinum band” previously allocated by the Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in 2023.

In a release, Rakuten Mobile noted that it has launched commercial services using this new spectrum in the 700 MHz band leveraging the expertise gained by building its nationwide fully virtualized mobile network based on Open RAN standards in the 1.7 GHz band.

Going forward, Rakuten Mobile said it will continue to expand services via the 700 MHz band using its network of base stations.

The telco noted that the spectrum in the 700 MHz platinum band offers better indoor building penetration and underground connectivity

In addition to deploying 700 MHz base stations, Rakuten Mobile also highlighted it will expand its 5G network coverage in the Kanto region up to 60% compared to January 2024 by the end of the year, as measures preventing interference between mobile and satellite communications in shared bandwidth have been relaxed. Furthermore, the company said it is significantly improving its 5G network speed and stability through software upgrades for its nationwide network of 5G base stations adding that it expects to enable smoother transitioning between 4G and 5G through the optimization of base station parameters.

“Rakuten Mobile continues to enhance the quality of its network through a range of initiatives. These include expanding and optimizing roaming areas in cooperation with its domestic roaming partner, developing shared base stations for subways, railway lines, railway tunnels and underground shopping centers, and continuing to expand its own 4G and 5G base station network,” the telco said.

The Japanese operator recently announced that the number of subscribers for its mobile carrier service had surpassed 7 million as of June 16, 2024.

Rakuten Mobile also recently adopted compatriot telecom infrastructure company JTower’s indoor infrastructure-sharing solutions for its network in more than 100 facilities and buildings across Japan.

Rakuten Mobile noted that JTower’s infrastructure-sharing solutions enable mobile carriers to build out their networks in a shorter period of time and with lower costs than if they were to set up their own facilities. Rakuten Mobile said it is utilizing these solutions inside shopping facilities, office buildings and other indoor locations across Japan.