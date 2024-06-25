Philippine telcos join GSMA Open Gateway Initiative

The GSMA global initiative had been launched with eight proofs of concept in February last year

Philippine carrier PLDT, together with its wireless subsidiary, Smart Communications and its B2B arm, PLDT Enterprise, announced that they have joined the GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative, which aims to implement standardized open network APIs.

Meanwhile, rival operator Globe also announced a similar agreement to take part in the initiative.

Through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) inked with the GSMA, PLDT and Smart will gain entry to the Open Gateway framework, which ensures interoperable access to mobile networks via the Linux Foundation’s CAMARA repository, based on industry standards.

Mitch Locsin, PLDT and Smart’s first VP and head of enterprise and international core business, noted that the standardized APIs from the GSMA initiative will accelerate the rollout of new services, ensure secure digital experiences as well as facilitate a more immersive 5G journey for customers.

“By joining GSMA’s Open Gateway initiative, we aim to provide seamless communication, more secure transactions, efficient data handling, and an overall improved user experience for our partners and their customers,” Locsin said.

Julian Gorman, head of Asia-Pacific at the GSMA, said that over 50 mobile operator groups, encompassing more than 240 MNOs and MVNOs, have already committed to the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.

Meanwhile, Globe Telecom signed a similar agreement with the GSMA with the aim of improving the interoperability and delivery of mobile services across different networks worldwide through collaboration and standardization.

Under the deal, Globe will have access to the GSMA Open Gateway initiatives, which according to Globe, unlocks the full potential of 5G networks, allowing developers to create relevant and transformative services that can leverage on its network’s 5G capacity and security.

“This groundbreaking effort allows real-time access and interconnection with the Globe network via open global APIs, opening up numerous opportunities for delivering more value to our customers and generating new revenue streams,” Ernest Cu, Globe president and chief executive officer, said.

The GSMA’s Open Gateway was initially launched with eight network APIs – SIM Swap API, Quality on Demand API, Device Status API, Number Verification API, Simple Edge Discovery API, One Time Password (SMS) API, Carrier Billing–Check Out API and Device Location API.

In June 2023, Chinese mobile operators China Mobile, China Telecom and China Unicom had joined the GSMA Open Gateway initiative.