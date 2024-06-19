YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesHot Topics in Telecom with Ken Schmidt of Steel In The Air

Hot Topics in Telecom with Ken Schmidt of Steel In The Air

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
Let's Get Digital with Carrie Charles

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles speaks with Ken Schmidt, President of Steel in the Air, Inc. Steel in the Air provides guidance to thousands of clients across the United States on cell tower and cell site leases. Ken’s many years of experience has led him to become a pivotal thought leader in the industry, using his knowledge to guide hundreds of municipalities through the complexities of cell tower lease issues. His expertise also extends to assisting private and public landowners, as well as major entities in the airline, subway, university, and public utility sectors.

They discuss the increase in activity the wireless industry has seen in the first half of 2024 as well as how master lease agreements between public tower companies and wireless carriers have changed significantly, with carriers now looking to alternative private tower company models for more favorable terms. Ken also shares his thoughts on how the meteoric rise of AI will change the telecom industry and how individuals can adapt. Being open and willing to change is crucial for both survival and success.

Watch the Episode Here:

Listen to the episode here:

Important Links

About Ken Schmidt

Ken Schmidt 2

Ken Schmidt is the President of Steel in the Air, Inc. Steel in the Air provides guidance to thousands of clients across the United States on cell tower and cell site leases. With a profound understanding shaped by years of experience, Ken has become a pivotal thought leader, guiding hundreds of municipalities through the complexities of cell tower lease issues. His expertise also extends to assisting private and public landowners, as well as major entities in the airline, subway, university, and public utility sectors. Ken is also a Partner in SteelTree Partners, a boutique sell-side advisory service which has advised the sellers of more than $3.5 billion dollars of towers and other telecom assets. Renowned for his insights, Ken’s perspectives have been sought after and featured in prestigious publications, including the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg, among others. Ken is regularly engaged by financial institutions and infrastructure funds to evaluate potential investments in the sector.

Join the 5G Talent Talk community Today:

Previous article
Editorial Report: Can we really bridge the digital divide without workforce investment?
Next article
Swisscom claims ‘pan-Europe’ IoT with satellite extension from EchoStar

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the Let's Get Digital podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats