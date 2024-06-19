Hot Topics in Telecom with Ken Schmidt of Steel In The Air

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles speaks with Ken Schmidt, President of Steel in the Air, Inc. Steel in the Air provides guidance to thousands of clients across the United States on cell tower and cell site leases. Ken’s many years of experience has led him to become a pivotal thought leader in the industry, using his knowledge to guide hundreds of municipalities through the complexities of cell tower lease issues. His expertise also extends to assisting private and public landowners, as well as major entities in the airline, subway, university, and public utility sectors.

They discuss the increase in activity the wireless industry has seen in the first half of 2024 as well as how master lease agreements between public tower companies and wireless carriers have changed significantly, with carriers now looking to alternative private tower company models for more favorable terms. Ken also shares his thoughts on how the meteoric rise of AI will change the telecom industry and how individuals can adapt. Being open and willing to change is crucial for both survival and success.

Ken Schmidt is the President of Steel in the Air, Inc. Steel in the Air provides guidance to thousands of clients across the United States on cell tower and cell site leases. With a profound understanding shaped by years of experience, Ken has become a pivotal thought leader, guiding hundreds of municipalities through the complexities of cell tower lease issues. His expertise also extends to assisting private and public landowners, as well as major entities in the airline, subway, university, and public utility sectors. Ken is also a Partner in SteelTree Partners, a boutique sell-side advisory service which has advised the sellers of more than $3.5 billion dollars of towers and other telecom assets. Renowned for his insights, Ken’s perspectives have been sought after and featured in prestigious publications, including the Wall Street Journal, The New York Times, and Bloomberg, among others. Ken is regularly engaged by financial institutions and infrastructure funds to evaluate potential investments in the sector.

