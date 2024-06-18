Rakuten Mobile surpasses 7 million mobile subscribers

Rakuten Mobile previously highlighted that it plans to continue to expand 4G and 5G infrastructure across Japan

Rakuten Mobile announced that the number of subscribers for its mobile carrier service has surpassed 7 million as of June 16, 2024.

In a release, the telco noted that a total of 500,000 subscribers were added in just over two months.

“Since the full-scale launch of its mobile carrier service in April 2020, Rakuten Mobile has continued on its mission to democratize the mobile industry, offering an affordable and simple service plan while expanding the Rakuten network area through the build-out of base stations and roaming agreements,” the telco said.

“In addition to service expansion, Rakuten Mobile is working to continuously improve network quality. In recognition of these efforts, in April 2024, the company was named by Opensignal, global provider of network experience and market performance insights, as Japan’s leading mobile network service provider across five network performance areas,” the Asian carrier added.

Rakuten Mobile previously highlighted that it plans to continue to expand 4G and 5G infrastructure, expand densification of its network and improve connectivity in subways and indoor areas using own infrastructure.

The telco had said it is on track to start offering commercial services using spectrum in the 700 MHz band in June. The carrier also said it aims to gradually deploy platinum band services using its existing network of base stations, starting with urban areas with a high volume of users and traffic.

In April, Rakuten Mobile said it started radio frequency testing for its 700 MHz spectrum, also known as the “platinum band”.

The telco noted that the spectrum in the 700 MHz platinum band offers better indoor building penetration and enables better connectivity indoors and in underground locations.

The carrier noted that this spectrum band was allocated by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in October 2023.

By using a next-generation Distributed Unit (DU) developed by Rakuten Mobile subsidiary Rakuten Symphony, the Japanese telco previously said it will be able to easily deploy the radio in its virtualized, Open RAN network. As a result, the newly deployed antenna compatible with 1.7 GHz band and 700 MHz band will be deployed alongside the existing 1.7 GHz radios, allowing the base stations to operate promptly via a software update.

Rakuten Mobile also recently adopted compatriot telecom infrastructure company JTower’s indoor infrastructure-sharing solutions for its network in more than 100 facilities and buildings across Japan.

Rakuten Mobile noted that JTower’s infrastructure-sharing solutions enable mobile carriers to build out their networks in a shorter period of time and with lower costs than if they were to set up their own facilities. Rakuten Mobile said it is utilizing these solutions inside shopping facilities, office buildings and other indoor locations across Japan.