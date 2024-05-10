Rakuten Mobile, JTower expand collaboration on infra sharing

Rakuten Mobile started using JTower’s solutions in January 2020

Japanese carrier Rakuten Mobile and compatriot telecom infrastructure company JTower announced that Rakuten Mobile has adopted JTower’s indoor infrastructure-sharing solutions for its network in more than 100 facilities and buildings across Japan.

In a release, Rakuten Mobile, which is owned by Rakuten Group, noted that JTower’s infrastructure-sharing solutions enable mobile carriers to build out their networks in a shorter period of time and with lower costs than if they were to set up their own facilities. Rakuten Mobile said it is utilizing these solutions inside shopping facilities, office buildings and other indoor locations across Japan.

Rakuten Mobile started using JTower’s solutions in January 2020. In October 2021, JTower and Rakuten Mobile formed a capital alliance and have been strengthening their collaboration centered on shared infrastructure usage, according to Rakuten Mobile

“JTower and Rakuten Mobile are committed to continuing to strengthen their collaboration and promote network development utilizing infrastructure sharing in order to provide best-in-class mobile services,” the operator said.

Rakuten Mobile recently said it started radio frequency testing for its 700 MHz spectrum, also known as the “platinum band”.

Rakuten Mobile also confirmed it is paving the way to launch base stations using the 700 MHz band. After completing radio frequency testing, the operator is aiming for the early roll out of commercial service using the 700 MHz spectrum band.

The telco explained that spectrum in the 700 MHz platinum band offers better indoor building penetration and enables better connectivity indoors and in underground locations. Rakuten Mobile said it plans to gradually deploy platinum band services using its existing network of base stations, starting with urban areas with a high volume of users and traffic.

The carrier noted that this spectrum band was allocated by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications in October 2023.

By using a next-generation Distributed Unit (DU) developed by Rakuten Mobile subsidiary Rakuten Symphony, the Japanese telco previously said it will be able to easily deploy the radio in its virtualized, Open RAN network. As a result, the newly deployed antenna compatible with 1.7 GHz band and 700 MHz band will be deployed alongside the existing 1.7 GHz radios, allowing the base stations to operate promptly via a software update.

Rakuten Mobile reached over 6 million subscribers as of the end of December 2023. The operator previously said it expected to reach 8-10 million mobile subscribers by the end of 2024.