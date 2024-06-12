YOU ARE AT:Podcast5G Talent TalkBridging the Generational Divide with "The Grampion" Jim Tracy

Bridging the Generational Divide with “The Grampion” Jim Tracy

Carrie Charles
By Carrie Charles
5G Talent Talk

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles welcomes Jim Tracy, co-founder of Legacy Telecommunications, author, speaker, and host of “The Grampion” podcast. Jim shares his incredible journey from a small-town welder in rural Minnesota to a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry.

Jim shares the ups and downs of growing Legacy Telecommunications, emphasizing the importance of old-fashioned hard work and perseverance. They also dive into Jim’s role as founding president of the Tower Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the families of tower workers who have faced serious injuries or loss.

A key part of their discussion focuses on the generational divide in today’s workforce. Jim, affectionately known as “The Grampion” by his grandkids, offers valuable insights into fostering better communication and understanding between different generations. He stresses the importance of listening, valuing the experience of older employees, and empowering the younger ones.

Jim’s advice to leaders is straightforward and heartfelt: love and respect your team, get to know them personally, and create a culture where everyone feels valued. He also tackles the issue of age discrimination head-on, offering practical tips for attracting and retaining a diverse workforce.

Don’t miss this episode for Jim’s valuable lessons on leadership, building a positive workplace culture, and bridging generational gaps. His passion for the industry and genuine care for people make this a conversation you won’t want to miss.

Watch the Episode Here:

Listen to the episode here:

Important Links

About Jim Tracy

Jim Tracy is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and host of “The Grampion” podcast. Jim is the founder and former CEO of Legacy Telecommunications, and has over 30 years of experience in Executive Management of commercial construction, development, and engineered products manufacturing. Tracy is an instrument type rated Jet Pilot with 2000+ hours of command flight time in high performance aircraft.

Jim was a 2021 inductee into the Wireless History Foundation Hall of Fame, awarded the 2022 Bill Carlson Lifetime Service Award and is also a recipient of the 2024 Business ICON of Idaho Award.

Jim has a long history of service to the Wireless Infrastructure Industry including:

  • NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, Former Board Chairman
  • Tower Industry Family Support Charitable Foundation, Founding President, Director
  • National Wireless Safety Alliance, Founding Past President, Governor
  • Ontivity, Former Executive Advisor, Former Chief Brand Ambassador

Jim and his wife Sarah have been married for 45 years and have 5 children and 14 grandchildren. They reside in Eagle, ID.

Join the 5G Talent Talk community Today:

Previous article
Every private 4G/5G deployment turns a profit in Industry 4.0, says Nokia
Next article
Kagan: Will Microsoft, Google and Apple be AI responsible?

ABOUT AUTHOR

Carrie Charles
Carrie Charleshttps://broadstaffglobal.com
Carrie Charles is the Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Broadstaff, the leader in specialized workforce solutions for telecommunications and technology. Carrie is a thought leader on workforce trends, women in tech and workplace diversity, and is the host of the 5G Talent Talk podcast on RCR Wireless News for a global audience of 150K+. Carrie Charles currently serves as the Executive Director of Industry Relations of the WIA-affiliated Women’s Wireless Leadership Forum (WWLF), with 2023 marking her fifth year on the board. Carrie serves on the Board of Directors of CableRunner International and the NEDAS Technology Association, and as the mother of a childhood cancer survivor, Carrie has aligned her personal mission with her role on the Board of Directors of the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Carrie additionally serves on the board of the CEO Council of Tampa Bay as the 2023 - 2024 Programs Chair. Using her diverse background as a lifelong entrepreneur, Certified Financial Planner, Certified Master Life Coach and a US Marine Corps veteran, Carrie is passionate about creating a culture of wellness and excellence. For over 30 years, she has helped thousands grow personally and professionally, and has helped companies like General Dynamics, Hewlett Packard and Eli Lilly attract, engage and retain their employees. Carrie has been a featured expert on Axios, Entrepreneur, Inc., NBC, HSN, Clear Channel networks, Thrive Global and various tech publications. Under Carrie's leadership, Broadstaff's growth has received numerous accolades, including Inc. Magazine's Inc. 5000 (2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020), the Tampa Bay Fast 50 (2023, 2022, 2020 and 2019), SIA's List of Fastest-Growing US Staffing Firms (2023, 2022), WPO’s 50 Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Companies (2023). In 2022, Broadstaff earned a spot on Inc. Magazine’s inaugural Power Partners list. Carrie is a member of EY’s Entrepreneurial Winning Women™ North America Class of 2022, and a finalist for EY's Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2022 Florida Award. In 2021, Carrie was chosen as Tampa Bay Business and Wealth Magazine's CEO of the Year, and in 2019 was an honoree of Tampa Bay Business Journal's Businesswoman of the Year.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2024 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats