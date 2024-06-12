Bridging the Generational Divide with “The Grampion” Jim Tracy

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, Carrie Charles welcomes Jim Tracy, co-founder of Legacy Telecommunications, author, speaker, and host of “The Grampion” podcast. Jim shares his incredible journey from a small-town welder in rural Minnesota to a prominent figure in the telecommunications industry.

Jim shares the ups and downs of growing Legacy Telecommunications, emphasizing the importance of old-fashioned hard work and perseverance. They also dive into Jim’s role as founding president of the Tower Family Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting the families of tower workers who have faced serious injuries or loss.

A key part of their discussion focuses on the generational divide in today’s workforce. Jim, affectionately known as “The Grampion” by his grandkids, offers valuable insights into fostering better communication and understanding between different generations. He stresses the importance of listening, valuing the experience of older employees, and empowering the younger ones.

Jim’s advice to leaders is straightforward and heartfelt: love and respect your team, get to know them personally, and create a culture where everyone feels valued. He also tackles the issue of age discrimination head-on, offering practical tips for attracting and retaining a diverse workforce.

Don’t miss this episode for Jim’s valuable lessons on leadership, building a positive workplace culture, and bridging generational gaps. His passion for the industry and genuine care for people make this a conversation you won’t want to miss.

About Jim Tracy

Jim Tracy is an entrepreneur, speaker, author, and host of “The Grampion” podcast. Jim is the founder and former CEO of Legacy Telecommunications, and has over 30 years of experience in Executive Management of commercial construction, development, and engineered products manufacturing. Tracy is an instrument type rated Jet Pilot with 2000+ hours of command flight time in high performance aircraft.

Jim was a 2021 inductee into the Wireless History Foundation Hall of Fame, awarded the 2022 Bill Carlson Lifetime Service Award and is also a recipient of the 2024 Business ICON of Idaho Award.

Jim has a long history of service to the Wireless Infrastructure Industry including:

NATE: The Communications Infrastructure Contractors Association, Former Board Chairman

Tower Industry Family Support Charitable Foundation, Founding President, Director

National Wireless Safety Alliance, Founding Past President, Governor

Ontivity, Former Executive Advisor, Former Chief Brand Ambassador

Jim and his wife Sarah have been married for 45 years and have 5 children and 14 grandchildren. They reside in Eagle, ID.

