Rogers starts to expand 5G network to rest of TTC subway system

Rogers said the 5G network will deliver wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and tunnels across Toronto’s subway system

Rogers Communications announced it has started the next phase of construction of its cellular network in the Toronto subway system (TTC) to expand 5G services and access to 911 for all riders to the remaining underground tunnels.

“We are so excited to start this next phase, building out the 5G network to connect the rest of the TTC subway system for all riders,” said Ron McKenzie, chief technology and information officer at Rogers.

The expansion work began last week in the tunnels between Kennedy and Warden stations on Line 2. Together with the TTC, Rogers said is it expanding the network in phases to connect the remaining 36 kilometers of unconnected tunnels.

When complete, the modernized and expanded 5G network will deliver wireless coverage with mobile voice and data services in all 75 stations and tunnels across Toronto’s subway system.

In April 2023, Rogers Communications acquired the cellular network in the TTC subway system from BAI Canada and committed to invest hundreds of millions of dollars to roll out 5G service and 911 access across the entire subway system. BAI’s previous 3G and 4G network only reached station platforms and concourses and 25% of the tunnels and could not support the traffic of customers of the major carriers, said Rogers.

Last August, Rogers introduced 5G in the busiest areas of the TTC subway for its customers and turned on 5G service in these areas for all subway users in October. In December, the company completed the upgrade of the legacy network and turned on 5G service for all riders at all remaining stations and in the tunnels of the Vaughan extension between Sheppard West and Vaughan.

In April 2023, Rogers Communications and Shaw Communications announced the completion of their proposed merger after receiving final regulatory approval from the Canadian government.

As part of the commitments included in the conditions for the approval of the transaction, Rogers said it will invest at least CAD2.5 billion (currently $1.83 billion) to enhance its 5G network in Western Canada and CAD3 billion in additional network service expansion projects.

Rogers Communications also said its 5G network currently reaches 2,300 communities across Canada.