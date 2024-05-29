Japanese consortium claims HAPS first, using 38 GHz band

The consortium used a small Cessna aircraft simulating the eventual use of high-altitude platform stations (HAPS)

Japanese operator NTT Docomo, together with its partners SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation, the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology (NICT) and Panasonic Holdings Corporation have successfully conducted a 5G communication verification test in the 38 GHz band from an altitude of approximately 4 kilometers, using a small Cessna aircraft simulating the eventual use of high-altitude platform stations (HAPS).

In the trial to demonstrate the practical application of a 5G feeder link and backhaul line for HAPS, a Cessna aircraft was equipped with newly developed communication equipment that is expected to be deployed eventually in HAPS. Additionally, a lens-type antenna with an auto-tracking function was used as the HAPS ground station, Docomo said.

The trial established an aerial relay backhaul line between the Cessna aircraft, flying at altitude of approximately 4 km, and three ground stations, using the 5G New Radio (NR) standard with 38 GHz band radio waves. The achievement of multiple backhaul line consisting of aerial relays using the 5G NR standard with 38GHz band radio waves was a world first in telecommunication technology, NTT Docomo said.

“With 5G evolution underway and 6G implementation on the horizon, various efforts are being made to expand coverage areas. Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTN) using HAPS is a promising technology for such expansions, so the results from this demonstration will help accelerate the practical application of HAPS networks,” the Japanese carrier said.

“The four organizations involved in this project are committed to continuing their joint efforts, aiming at the early delivery of 5G from the stratosphere via an NTN using HAPS,” it added.

The demonstration is part of a project focused on wireless communication systems using HAPS led by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

In December 2023, Space Compass, NTT Docomo, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation (NTT) and SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation were selected by the National Institute of Information and Communications Technology to develop direct-to-device (D2D) mobile services, which will be deployed via a space-based non-terrestrial network using HAPS.

The project is part of the NICT’s Innovative ICT Fund Projects for Beyond 5G/6G, known as Beyond 5G.

Previously, the four companies began jointly researching and developing a space-based radio access network (RAN) as an NTN, with HAPS serving as key components to support ultra-wide mobile communication services in air, sea and space. In the coming future, HAPS-based networks are expected to facilitate the broad expansion of communication services, such as support for disaster communications, ship and drone connectivity, and communications in mountainous and remote areas such as islands.