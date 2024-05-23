Ericsson, DNB complete trial to boost 5G capacity, coverage

Ericsson and DNB had peviously announced plans to collaborate on 5G-Advanced technology

Malaysian state-run 5G network Digital Nasional Berhad (DNB) and Ericsson said they have successfully trialed a multi-band booster solution, which combines the main characteristics of the traditional microwave (6-42 GHz) and E-band (70/80 GHz) band frequencies to boost the capacity and coverage of DNB’s 5G network.

In a release, Ericsson said that the multi-band booster solution combines the high availability of the lower frequency microwave bands with the high capacity of the E-band, significantly extending reach and boosting the overall network capacity.

The vendor noted that the combination of the high data throughput, low latency coverage, reliability and simplified outdoor deployment enabled by this new solution is suitable for applications like Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and requirements introduced by 5G-Advanced.

The Swedish vendor also highlighted that the solution allows 5G and 5G-Advanced services to be introduced faster in rural and underserved communities. For enterprise users, the solution can be used to connect different sites within enterprise networks with high capacity and minimum indoor footprint, Ericsson added.

David Hägerbro, head of Ericsson Malaysia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, said: “The success of this live test, that was done on a congested site, shows that the DNB 5G network is ready with advanced 5G solutions that will open up new services for both consumers and enterprises, even in rural areas.”

In February, Ericsson and DNB had announced plans to collaborate on 5G-Advanced technology. The commitment to collaborate in the 5G-A field was formalized with the exchange of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) during MWC Barcelona 2024.

Ericsson noted that the collaboration will focus on enhancing the 5G experience and accelerating digital services for consumers, government and enterprises, including offering on-demand services. This will be done by introducing enhanced radio access network (RAN) functionalities coupled with AI intent-based operations, the vendor added.

Ericsson and DNB said they will collaborate for use cases enabled by end-to-end network slicing, high reliability and low latency features for public events such as live video broadcasting, industrial surveillance and industrial automation applications.

In September 2023, Ericsson said it had successfully carried out tests on Malaysia’s 5G network deployed by DNB for what it claimed to be the first implementation and validation in Southeast Asia of Ericsson’s pre-commercial Reduced Capability (RedCap) software.

DNB was set up by the Malaysian government in 2021 as a special purpose vehicle to develop the country’s 5G network infrastructure, which private telecommunications firms would use to offer 5G services to their customers. DNB’s 5G network was deployed by Ericsson.

In May 2023, the Malaysian government announced it will enable the deployment of a second 5G network in 2024, adding that a new entity will be created to manage Malaysia’s second 5G network.