Forging the Path at World Wide Technology with Tonya Stopke

In this episode of 5G Talent Talk, host Carrie Charles chats with Tonya Stopke, Senior Vice President at World Wide Technology (WWT). Tonya shares her inspiring journey from humble beginnings to a leadership role, emphasizing perseverance, authenticity, and community support.

Tonya discusses WWT’s evolution into a global tech leader, their pioneering work in AI, and their significant investments in staying at the forefront of innovation. She highlights the shift from 5G to AI focus at the recent Mobile World Congress and how WWT leverages AI for meaningful business outcomes.

The episode also covers WWT’s commitment to strong company culture, diversity, and inclusion. Tonya offers advice for women in tech, stressing self-awareness, advocacy, and the importance of a supportive network. She shares personal experiences on balancing career and personal life, and her passion for empowering women in technology.

Tune in for Tonya’s insights on leadership, technology, and personal growth, and get a glimpse of why it’s #SoFunToBeMe!

Tonya Stopke is a distinguished professional with an impressive 18-year tenure at World Wide Technology (WWT), where she has navigated diverse roles to currently serve as the Senior Vice President of the Global Service Provider team. In this pivotal role, she leads WWT’s largest revenue-generating segment, consistently surpassing $2.5 billion in annual revenue. Collaborating closely with top telecommunications companies globally, Stopke goes beyond financial transactions to drive a transformative shift in technology adoption, enabling innovative business models and go-to-market strategies.

At the forefront of WWT’s commitment to technological advancement, Stopke spearheaded the transformation of TBX (previously known as Telcobuy), a subsidiary of WWT, culminating in its rebranding in August 2022. Tonya’s journey with TBX dates back to its inception, where she played a pivotal role in its formation and subsequent exponential growth from a humble IT product distributor in 1999 to surpassing $500 million in annual revenue. This evolution signifies WWT’s steadfast dedication to delivering integrated solutions and solidifies its position as trusted advisors to global service providers.

As a passionate advocate for diversity and inclusion, Stopke believes that embracing diverse perspectives drives innovation and collective success. Beyond the boardroom, she actively contributes to philanthropic endeavors such as The Boys and Girls Club of St. Charles County and the Executive Leadership Team for Cotes du Coeur, the American Heart Association’s premier fundraising initiative. In 2023, she was named to CRN’s Top Women of the Channel list.

Balancing professional excellence with personal fulfillment, Stopke prioritizes her family’s well-being alongside her career. A proud mother of three – Hailey, Henry, and Hazel – she strives to set a positive example for them by embodying resilience, integrity, and compassion in all aspects of life.

A graduate of Westminster College with an MBA from Webster University, Stopke’s journey at WWT is defined by unwavering dedication, commitment to excellence, and a relentless pursuit of innovation. She looks forward to continuing to drive impactful change within WWT and beyond, shaping a future where innovation and inclusivity thrive.

