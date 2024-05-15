Netmore takes LoRaWAN to APAC; targets operator, tower-co, enterprise deals

Sweden-based LoRaWAN network operator Netmore Group, with infrastructure operations across Europe, and also in the US, has said it is ready to build IoT networks in Asia Pacific (APAC), as well. The firm is offering its platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to resellers and enterprises in the region to build their own LoRaWAN networks, and has also signed with tower companies and other infrastructure providers on “joint business development activities in select markets” in the region. It is pitching to mobile operators, solution providers, and system integrators in APAC.

Netmore acquired US LoRaWAN operator Senet for an undisclosed fee in February, giving the firm a foothold outside of Europe for the first time. It operates LoRaWAN networks in 11 different countries in Europe. The deal with Senet also gave Netmore a network management platform, a portfolio of enterprises running private LoRaWAN networks, integration deals with various terrestrial and satellite networks, and a developing range of IoT tracking and monitoring apps. It is offering “sensor-based utility and municipal infrastructure monitoring and energy management solutions”.

It stated: “Netmore is approaching the APAC region with a proven channel focused strategy of delivering.. network connectivity through its PaaS, designed… [for] massive IoT rollouts. With… experience across vertical domains, carrier-grade reliability, and an affordable and scalable pricing model, Netmore provides a cost effective and predictable structure for MNOs, OEMs, and SIs seeking to… monetize digital transformation initiatives… Netmore is also partnering with tower companies and other infrastructure providers on joint business development activities.”

Netmore has appointed Lim Perng as head of sales in APAC. Lim worked at Ericsson in the APAC region for 12 years until 2019; he has since held roles at Roland Berger, triPica, and Profet AI. He said: “Netmore is very well positioned to become a major disruptor in how IoT connectivity is delivered at a time when deployments are beginning to scale across the globe… I look forward to working with the Netmore team and our partners across the ecosystem to provide the connectivity solutions that enable customers to achieve sustainable business success.”

Ove Anebygd, chief executive at Netmore Group, commented: “The coming years are going to be extraordinary for the IoT market, and we are excited to have Lim joining us to contribute to our next stage of growth. Lim’s experience managing high-performing teams across multiple countries and his understanding of how to support operator and enterprise customers through their digital transformation journey will be a significant asset to our organization.”