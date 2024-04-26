TDRA unveils 6G roadmap in the United Arab Emirates

The 6G roadmap disclosed by TDRA establishes a schedule kicking off in 2024 with the establishment of a committee

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) telecom regulator TDRA has unveiled a strategy to spearhead research and studies concerning the advancement of future 6G systems.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director general of the TDRA, said: “The 6G Roadmap aligns seamlessly with the futuristic directives of the UAE. At TDRA, in collaboration with the telecom service providers and other entities, is committed to ensuring that 6G becomes a testament to the UAE’s continued leadership. It aims for 6G to echo the successes of the previous generations of telecommunications, because of which, our country consistently was in a leading position and inspired numerous others.”

Meanwhile, Mohammed Al Ramsi, Deputy Director General, TDRA, confirmed that the announcement of a comprehensive plan to introduce 6G reflects the regulator’s vision to keep up with rapid technological advancements. “This plan signifies a turning point in the evolution of telecommunications sector, as the support for 6G networks will unlock new and unprecedented use cases. It will enhance user experiences and facilitate innovative communication between individuals and devices,” he said.

The regulator noted that special emphasis will be placed on enhancing digital infrastructure with a particular focus on harnessing the capabilities of 6G, which encompass integrated sensing, extensive coverage and the integration of artificial intelligence.

TDRA highlighted that 6G is poised to introduce a suite of new capabilities, encompassing applications in artificial intelligence, network virtualization, sensing and comprehensive coverage. Simultaneously, the existing capabilities of 5G will undergo enhancements, targeting improved efficiency in frequency spectrum utilization, connection density and traffic management, the regulator said.

TDRA also noted that anticipated advancements in 6G foresee the support of innovative use cases, ranging from the digital transmission of human senses worldwide, characterized by low latency and high accuracy. Future 6G systems will also have the potential to revolutionize various domains, including autonomous intelligent transportation systems.

The roadmap disclosed by TDRA establishes a schedule kicking off in 2024 with the establishment of a committee. This committee’s mandate encompasses conducting scientific studies, research and the development of technical standards and specifications for 6G. Furthermore, it will disseminate these studies on global platforms like the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), alongside collaboration with renowned International Standards and Standardization Institutes such as IEEE and 3GPP.

The roadmap encompasses the potential for conducting 6G experiments to advance the technology within a comprehensive ecosystem through strategic collaborations with industrial, academic and governmental sectors. TDRA also noted that it will play a key role in facilitating these experiments by providing the necessary frequencies and regulatory frameworks. This support will pave the way for the launch and widespread adoption of 6G services in the UAE before 2030, the regulator added.