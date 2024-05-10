Test and Measurement: Keysight adds pulse generation to FieldFox

Keysight Technologies this week announced that it has added a software option that will enable pulse generation capabilities to its FieldFox handheld radio frequency analyzer, including the ability to generate FM chirps, AM pulses, FM triangles, continuous wave signals and custom sequences.

Keysight said that the pulse generation capability makes FieldFox the only handheld analyzer with a built-in signal generator for frequencies up to 54 GHz and the “highly sought-after capability” can be used for scenarios including checking RF leakage, simulating automotive radar and testing air traffic control radar. The test company said that adding the pulse generator, which is option 357, only requires a software license key and a firmware upgrade.

“When engineers are in the field, they need flexible test solutions that can be adapted quickly to rapidly changing needs. With the FieldFox Option 357 pulse generator software application, Keysight is delivering a long sought-after capability for high-impact field applications in the aerospace, automotive, and telecommunications industries,” said Vince Nguyen, VP and GM of the Aerospace, Defense, and Government Solution Group at Keysight. As the only handheld analyzer that features a built-in pulse generator covering up to 54 GHz, FieldFox optimizes field instrument investments with a software-defined platform that can easily be configured through software license keys.”

In other test news:

–Viavi Solutions has debuted a new positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solution, its SecurePNT 6200 with SecureTime services. The new solution builds on Viavi’s existing PNT solutions, the company said, by adding the Fugro AtomiChron timing service that brings in multiple sources for signals including Geosynchronous Orbit (GEO), Low Earth Orbit (LEO) and Medium Earth Orbit (MEO) GPS and GNSS constellations.

The test company noted that because of the critical nature of publicly available GPS an GNSS signals for network synchronization, and the fact that sometimes such signals can be spoofed or be unavailable, governments have started mandating that network providers rethink their PNT use and redundant options as part of network resiliency requirements.

“The public and private sectors are on high alert against threats to critical infrastructure, with positioning, navigation and timing being especially vulnerable,” said Doug Russell, SVP of AvComm at Viavi Solutions. “We’re excited to be working with a fellow market leader in Fugro, augmenting our proven resilient PNT solutions with AtomiChron’s precision, reliability and global availability.”

–Emerson, which owns National Instruments, reported net sales up 17% year-over-year for the quarter ended March 31. The company updated its outlook for the full year to include net sales growth in the range of 15-16%. Net earnings for the quarter were $770 million, up from $503 million in the year-ago period. In its test and measurement segment, which consists of NI’s business, the company reported $367 million in sales.

Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai said that the company’s performance during the quarter “demonstrates the strength of our transformed portfolio and our Emerson Management System. We are well positioned to continue delivering differentiated solutions to our customers and creating value for our shareholders.”

In related news, NI will also be running its 2024 NI Connect showcase in Austin, Texas on May 21 and 22. Check out the topics here and get more details on in-person or virtual registration here.

–Keysight Technologies’ device security research lab, Riscure Security Solutions, is now officially approved by the Netherlands Vehicle Authority as a designated technical service provider for testing and approval of United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) R155 and R156 regulations, which center around safety and cybersecurity requirements for automotive systems during various phases of development, production and post-production phases.

–Rohde & Schwarz has partnered with mechanical engineering firm Dürr on a new solution for over-the-air (OTA) vehicle-in-the-loop (VIL) testing, specifically for a virtual test environment that enables OTA simulation of inspection scenarios with a focus on camera and radar sensors.

The test company also recently announced a joint solution for field-testing of mission-critical networks, with partners Softil and Alea. R&S integrated mission-critical communications into its automated field testing devices, Softil is providing the 3GPP-compliant software functions and Alea supports the solution with its test server infrastructure.

–Anritsu signed an MoU with the Korea Radio Promotion Association (RAPA) to cooperate on support for “Beyond 5G” (B5G) and future 6G system development. Anritsu said that this will include a test environment that is able to validate candidate spectrum bands for B5G and as-yet-unstandardized 6G technologies—specifically, the upper midband range from 7-24 GHz as well as sub-terahertz airwaves at 100 GHz and above. RAPA plans to establish an “Anritsu B5G/6G Test Lab” at its Song-do IoT Technical Support Center in Incheon starting this year, where test infrastructure will be built.