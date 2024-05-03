‘Expanding choice and scale’ — Nokia partners with Infobip on telco APIs

According to Infobip and Nokia, their API partnership will offer a ‘simplified developer experience’

Nokia has announced an Application Programmable Interface (API) partnership with global cloud communications platform Infobip to speed up the development of a wider array of telco applications.

The agreement involves Infobip’s cloud Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) — which provides APIs for the integration of real-time omnichannel communications features — and Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal. The Network as Code platform offers APIs designed to take advantage of 4G capabilities, as well as capabilities made possible by 5G like quality of service (QoS) on demand, device location precision and network slicing. Since its launch in 2023, the platform has been the subject of 11 collaboration agreements with network operators and ecosystem partners.

“The joint work between Infobip and Nokia will offer a simplified developer experience without the burden of navigating the complex underlying network technologies, allowing developers to integrate capabilities into their applications faster, relative to working separately with the two companies’ platforms,” Nokia stated in a press release.

Nokia and Infobip both contribute to the GSMA Open Gateway initiative and the Linux Foundation CAMARA. The GSMA Open Gateway initiative, announced at MWC Barcelona 2023, is a framework of universal network APIs to provide universal access to operator networks for developers, and CAMARA is an open source project designed to define, develop and test the APIs.

“It is about expanding choice and scale and giving developers a one-stop shop for extracting value from Infobip’s and Nokia’s platforms,” commented Nokia’s Head of Network Monetization Platform, Cloud and Network Services Shkumbin Hamiti. “We look forward to working with Infobip and maximizing our respective technologies.”