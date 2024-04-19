YOU ARE AT:PodcastLet's Get Digital with Carrie CharlesWireless Insights and What's Ahead at Connect (X) with Patrick Halley of...

Wireless Insights and What's Ahead at Connect (X) with Patrick Halley of WIA

Step into the dynamic world of wireless infrastructure with Carrie Charles on 5G Talent Talk as she sits down with Patrick Halley, the President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). Discover Patrick’s unexpected journey into telecommunications and his pivotal role in shaping connectivity for all.

Patrick shares insights into WIA’s mission to advocate for widespread wireless infrastructure deployment, ensuring connectivity everywhere. Get an exclusive sneak peek into the upcoming Connectivity Expo “Connect (X)” in Atlanta, promising unparalleled opportunities for collaboration and knowledge exchange.

Explore WIA’s groundbreaking workforce development initiatives, including apprenticeship programs and innovative training, addressing the evolving needs of the industry. Gain valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities facing the wireless industry in 2024 and beyond, from the impact of artificial intelligence to the proliferation of private 5G networks.

Don’t miss this illuminating episode as Carrie and Patrick navigate the ever-changing landscape of wireless infrastructure, unveiling the boundless opportunities ahead.

About Patrick Halley

image 19

Patrick Halley is President and Chief Executive Officer of the Wireless Infrastructure Association (WIA). WIA represents over 140 companies that develop, build, own and operate the nation’s wireless infrastructure and is the leading authority on all things wireless.

Mr. Halley joined WIA in August of 2022. Prior to joining the association, he was the Senior Vice President of Policy & Advocacy and General Counsel at USTelecom – The Broadband Association. There he led the association’s policy development and advocacy efforts in Washington, DC, and the states. He also served as an officer of the Industry Traceback Group, LLC, an organization that traces, sources, and ultimately works to prevent illegal robocalls.

‌Prior to joining USTelecom, Mr. Halley was a partner at the communications law firm Wilkinson Barker Knauer (WBK), where he advised communications providers and trade associations on strategic, policy and legal matters. During that time, he was the Executive Director of the Next Generation 911 Institute, a not-for profit organization supporting the work of the Congressional Next Generation 911 Caucus to modernize the nation’s 911 system.

‌He previously served at the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in numerous roles, including as a legal advisor to an FCC Chairman and two Bureau Chiefs, as Associate Chief of the Wireline Competition Bureau, and Acting Director of the Commission’s Office of Legislative Affairs. Before joining the FCC, Mr. Halley was the Director of Government Affairs for NENA – The 911 Association where he served as the association’s liaison with Congress, the FCC, and other government agencies.

‌Patrick graduated magna cum laude from the Catholic University of America Columbus School of Law. He received a Bachelor of Arts, magna cum laude, from The George Washington University Elliott School of International Affairs.

