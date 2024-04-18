Huawei uses AI to accelerate network intelligence

Huawei said it has pioneered in applying network intelligence technologies to the data communication field

Chinese vendor Huawei is using artificial intelligence (AI) technologies to upgrade network capabilities at all levels with the aim of accelerating network intelligence, Steven Zhao, vice president of Huawei’s data communication product line, said during a speech at the Huawei Analyst Summit 2024.

“As AI technologies advance, we see the inflection point for deploying network intelligence. Networks need to be deeply integrated with AI technologies, propelling Net5.5G networks into the intelligent era,” Zhao said. “We believe network innovation in the Net5.5G era covers two aspects: AI for networks and networks for AI. An intelligent network entails intelligent network elements, digital twins and generative AI, which underpin efficient, intelligent network operations. And AI-powered network solutions accurately meet the needs of intelligent networks and, more importantly, turbocharge AI training and maximize the transmission capacity of intelligent computing,” the executive added.

Huawei said it has pioneered in applying network intelligence technologies to the data communication field. Specifically, Huawei’s Net Master, which is powered by generative AI and an HD network digital map, accelerates the pace towards L4 autonomous networks, according to the company.

Also, the vendor said its Net5.5G High-Quality 10 Gbps CloudCampus leverages AI technologies to upgrade the wireless application and operations and maintenance (O&M) experience. And Net5.5G Converged WAN offers intelligent transmission capacity for the computing power era, it added.

During his speech, Zhao called on all industry stakeholders to embrace Net5.5G technology, introduce intelligent technologies, deploy network digital twins at scale and boost AI technology innovation.

During the event, Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman explained that the company is focused on a number of initiatives across multiple areas to take advantage of new opportunities in the AI field. The executive said this initiative aims to drive advancements in AI and build a strong ecosystem. Huawei also aims to use AI to enhance the competitiveness of the company’s products and solutions. As part of the strategy, Huawei is also actively integrating AI into its internal management to boost efficiency.

Huawei launched what it claimed to be the world’s first “5.5G” intelligent core network during an event at MWC 2024, which took place in Barcelona, Spain, earlier this year.

Huawei believes that previous investments made by operators to deploy 5G network infrastructure will be protected with the future launch of 5G-Advanced. Huawei’s president of wireless solution, Cao Ming, previously said during a media roundtable at Huawei’s 14th Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF), held In October 2023 in Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates.

The executive said that 5G-Advanced networks will not require large investments by operators in new network architecture and will be launched using 5G Standalone (SA) networks.