Tampa Electric to test LTE gear with STA licence ahead of big Anterix build-out

Tampa Electric (TECO) has applied to the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in the US for a six-month Special Temporary Authority (STA) license in the 936.5-939.5 MHz spectrum band, running to the start of December, to build an “experimental” private LTE network using Ericsson gear. An FCC filing positions the application as an “interim step” while Tampa Electric waits for private networks provider Anterix to clear local tranches of 900 MHz spectrum for a bigger build.

Tampa Electric expects a new private LTE network to support over 10,000 devices by 2030, the filing says. The new temporary license is to validate the Ericsson private LTE core and RAN networks – so, ostensibly, to review its preferred network vendor. It signed with Anterix in November last year to use Anterix’s 900 MHz spectrum throughout the company’s service territory in West Central Florida. The agreement provides the utility with dedicated use of the 900 MHz spectrum for 20 years, with two optional 10-year extensions.

Tampa Electric writes in the filing: “Tampa Electric is implementing a private LTE network for grid modernization purposes. This is to communicate with field devices such as reclosers, line sensors, capbank controllers etc for resiliency and self-healing electricity network capabilities for customers. The new network is needed to communicate to more than 10,000 devices that are anticipated in service by 2030. The STA is only an interim step while it waits for Anterix to clear spectrum this year.”

It adds: “We need to validate that the core equipment and antennas are communicating properly as a temporary step in our installation and setup.” The firm, a subsidiary of Canadian multinational energy company Emera, already has several FCC permissions for testing private networks. An undated FCC approval to test industrial LTE devices from Motorola Solutions in the 900 MHz band, available online, says it is using “multiple aging systems including carrier LTE” for portions of its field area network (FAN).

“These FAN backhaul networks provide critical communications in support of Tampa Electric grid operations which include fixed point-to-point services as well as fixed-point-to-multipoint services that support safe, reliable, and efficient delivery of essential electric utility services such as load management, telemetry for protective relays, and supervisory control and data acquisition “SCADA”) systems. Reliable, uninterrupted operations of these transport facilities are crucial to maintaining efficient, safe operations.”

The new filing, expected to be approved, sets out an STA period of six months, from June 1 to December 1 (2024).

Rob Schwartz, president and chief executive at Anterix, said of the November deal with Tampa Electric: “Tampa Electric is a recognized technological leader in the electric utility industry with a track record of innovation that truly sets it apart. We’re excited to have [it] join the growing list of utilities, as well as the more than 100 technology companies that comprise the Anterix Active Ecosystem, who together are driving the nationwide standardized 900 MHz utility broadband solution in support of a modernized grid.”

Anterix counts Ameren, Evergy, San Diego Gas & Electric, and Xcel Energy among its energy and utility customers using its 900 MHz spectrum band in the US.