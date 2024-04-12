Private 5G startup Ataya strikes OEM deal with RAN provider MosoLabs

US-based private 5G startup Ataya has appointed fellow California firm MosoLabs, producing radios and devices for shared and private networks, as the original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for its Chorus-branded line of indoor and outdoor private 5G radio access points. The Chorus product is presented as a “zero touch” and plug-and-play” standalone 5G (5G SA) radio-access network (RAN) unit with an integrated 5G SA core network.

It is pitched for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), anywhere in the world – as a cheaper alternative for smaller enterprises to the big-brand private 5G offers from the likes of Nokia, Ericsson, and Samsung. It makes deployments as “simple as plugging in a Wi-Fi node”, the company said, just with the standard private 5G promises about better latency, coverage, security, and reliability.

The Chorus product, launched in January, attaches to Ataya’s Harmony industrial connectivity platform, which is being sold in the US, Europe, and Asia by system integrators and channel resellers including ADLINK, Wave-in Communications, Quanta Computer, Accuver Group, and Opticoms will variously sell the system outside of the US. Ataya said: “This is truly a hang, connect, and go 5G access point that gets employees and devices online faster.”

It continued: “Current private 5G solutions often create cost and complexity barriers that can be prohibitive for small to medium-sized installations such as [in]outdoor parking lots, gas stations, retail kiosks, and smart farms. Ataya and MosoLabs engineered [the] new Chorus access points to be a game-changer in the field… They eliminate the complexities, additional hardware, and high costs that have traditionally hindered the widespread deployment of private 5G, while also enabling IT/OT teams to easily manage and monitor their deployment from anywhere.”

Ataya said the deal with MosoLabs “marks the dawn of a new era for private 5G”. MosoLabs commented: “For private networks to grow to mass scale adoption, we must break down barriers for their integration, deployment, and management. Ataya’s vision for Chorus as a simple, yet powerful platform aligns with MosoLabs’ mission to simplify the private network experience. We believe the Chorus access point solution will be a game-changer for private 5G.”