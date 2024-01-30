US-based Ataya intros new private 5G solution for Industry 4.0 SMEs

California-based Industry 4.0 connectivity specialist Ataya has launched a simplified standalone 5G (5G SA) access point for small and medium-sized private 5G deployments that seeks to deliver a zero-touch setup at an affordable price – without the kinds of “complexities [and] additional hardware” that have so far hindered the private 5G market, it has said. It said its product, called Chorus, stands apart on the grounds its simplicity will open up the lower-end of the industrial market, notably among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

It stated: “Chorus eliminates the complexities, additional hardware, and high costs that have traditionally hindered the widespread adoption of 5G in private networks, particularly in small to medium deployments… The needs of… small to medium deployments are distinct from larger-scale deployments. Such scenarios have little space for additional server or hardware, lack of IT expertise for configuration, and [have] a smaller budget envelope. The complexity, additional hardware, and costs associated with private 5G [have] proven to be inhibitive factors.”

Ataya suggested other attempts to produce simplified systems have “limited functionality by permitting single node-only deployments or necessitat[ed] that all user traffic is routed through a public cloud”. The firm, whose stated aim is to provide a “universal connectivity platform for Industry 4.0, called it a “significant development” for private 5G to achieve mass-market scale among SMEs – and not just to stay as an expensive tech play-thing for deep-pocketed multinational corporations.

“The emphasis on simplicity, turnkey solutions, and lower costs opens up the market for many deployments, out of reach with traditional private 5G solutions including gas stations, retail parking lots, smart agriculture, [and] public-emergency infrastructure among others,” it said, also listing construction sites, parking garages, and other “niche operations” as candidate venues. The Chorus product is managed via a cloud dashboard; its affordability comes mainly by eliminating the need for additional hardware and expert IT technicians, suggested Ataya.

It called it the “simplest and most cost-effective solution in the market”. It said: “Customers no longer have to buy servers, [or] configure, maintain, and upgrade software. The platform can support a range of deployments from a small network with a single access point to multiple access points across multiple sites… Managed service providers [can] rapidly meet customers’ needs by allowing direct-shipping access points to… customers, and remotely onboard(ing) and(ing) monitor networks.”

Puneet Sethi, senior vice president of products at Ataya, commented: “Existing solutions don’t go far enough in simplifying private 5G deployments. They typically require additional hardware or high costs or expert IT technicians to deploy 5G. Chorus enables all the security and low latency functionality expected of 5G deployments without any of the traditionally associated overhead cost and complexity, allowing the Industry 4.0 revolution to extend to nearly all participants in the manufacturing sector.”

German system integrator Opticoms is looking to sell the product to industrial customers. Johann Schmid, chief executive at the firm, said: “We have always seen the potential of these advanced technologies but faced challenges in deploying them effectively. But with Chorus… we are confident those barriers will be shattered. It promises to provide us with the tools and capabilities to fully leverage the potential of [our] edge computing and private 5G solutions, empowering our customers to do more, faster, more secure and more efficiently than ever before.”

Jeff Kim, deputy chief executive at South Korea based private network provider Qucell, said: “We have been working with Ataya… [in] global markets including Korea and Japan, and feedback has been excellent. Now, we are expanding our relationship to Chorus. Simplification is much needed for certain segments of our customers who want to rapidly deploy small-scale 5G networks. While we have looked at other solutions, the innovation offered by Chorus uniquely meets the needs of the customers who prioritize simplicity, security, and fast service delivery.”