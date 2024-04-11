Panasonic unveils private 5G network and testing facility in Munich

Panasonic said that the deployment of this private 5G network aims to help customers deliver uninterrupted connectivity, real-time communications and increased security for mission-critical applications

Panasonic Connect Europe has announced the deployment of a new private 5G network at its Customer Experience Center (CXC) in Munich, Germany.

The company said that the deployment of the private 5G network aims to help customers deliver uninterrupted connectivity, real-time communications and increased security for mission-critical applications in a variety of sectors.

In collaboration with 5G-as-a-Service (5GaaS) providers, Panasonic said it can now offer dedicated and fully customized private 5G networks with ultra-low latency, delivering faster response times, enhanced data transfer and communication and improved network efficiency and reliability.

The installation, configuration and maintenance of Panasonic’s private 5G network is showcased at its Customer Experience Center on the Panasonic Campus in Munich, the firm said.

With two cells installed in the CXC, customers and partners can perform handover tests with applications and Panasonic Toughbook 5G SA devices at a controlled speed and experience the benefits of 5G’s increased network capacity. Panasonic highlighted that customers can also experience the enhanced security and control that private 5G networks offer, with advanced encryption protocols and modified uplink and downlink data throughputs optimized for applications.

“With Panasonic owning the entirety of the access network, it has removed the complexity for existing and new customers, and business partners, using state-of-the-art technology to migrate to private 5G networks. This simplifies the relationship between hardware, software and connectivity with existing prospects in the transport and logistics, manufacturing and construction sectors able to explore the advantages of connecting a variety of devices across one private network,” the company said.

Third-party manufacturers and software developers can also test 5G applications and devices in a real-life environment, helping to optimize their applications, with devices using Windows, iOS or Android operating systems, the company added.

“Many organizations are looking to unlock the potential of 5G for enhanced efficiencies and connectivity but have concerns or are unsure about how to proceed. With our connectivity experience and with multiple Panasonic mobile devices already optimized for 5G, it’s a natural next step for us to offer secure, superfast private 5G networks to customers and prospects across Europe, where traditional networks or public 5G is not fit for purpose,” said Thorsten Lutz, solutions architect at Panasonic Connect Europe.