YOU ARE AT:5GPanasonic unveils private 5G network and testing facility in Munich
Panasonic

Panasonic unveils private 5G network and testing facility in Munich

Juan Pedro Tomás
By Juan Pedro Tomás
5GEnterprisePrivate 5G

Panasonic said that the deployment of this private 5G network aims to help customers deliver uninterrupted connectivity, real-time communications and increased security for mission-critical applications

Panasonic Connect Europe has announced the deployment of a new private 5G network at its Customer Experience Center (CXC) in Munich, Germany.

The company said that the deployment of the private 5G network aims to help customers deliver uninterrupted connectivity, real-time communications and increased security for mission-critical applications in a variety of sectors.

In collaboration with 5G-as-a-Service (5GaaS) providers, Panasonic said it can now offer dedicated and fully customized private 5G networks with ultra-low latency, delivering faster response times, enhanced data transfer and communication and improved network efficiency and reliability.

The installation, configuration and maintenance of Panasonic’s private 5G network is showcased at its Customer Experience Center on the Panasonic Campus in Munich, the firm said.

With two cells installed in the CXC, customers and partners can perform handover tests with applications and Panasonic Toughbook 5G SA devices at a controlled speed and experience the benefits of 5G’s increased network capacity. Panasonic highlighted that customers can also experience the enhanced security and control that private 5G networks offer, with advanced encryption protocols and modified uplink and downlink data throughputs optimized for applications.

“With Panasonic owning the entirety of the access network, it has removed the complexity for existing and new customers, and business partners, using state-of-the-art technology to migrate to private 5G networks. This simplifies the relationship between hardware, software and connectivity with existing prospects in the transport and logistics, manufacturing and construction sectors able to explore the advantages of connecting a variety of devices across one private network,” the company said.

Third-party manufacturers and software developers can also test 5G applications and devices in a real-life environment, helping to optimize their applications, with devices using Windows, iOS or Android operating systems, the company added.

“Many organizations are looking to unlock the potential of 5G for enhanced efficiencies and connectivity but have concerns or are unsure about how to proceed. With our connectivity experience and with multiple Panasonic mobile devices already optimized for 5G, it’s a natural next step for us to offer secure, superfast private 5G networks to customers and prospects across Europe, where traditional networks or public 5G is not fit for purpose,” said Thorsten Lutz, solutions architect at Panasonic Connect Europe.

Previous article
‘Beautiful end-to-end automation’ — How will operators infuse AI into their networks?
Next article
Ericsson: ‘Cloud RAN will be one of the inflection points’ for transport

ABOUT AUTHOR

Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro Tomás
Juan Pedro covers Global Carriers and Global Enterprise IoT. Prior to RCR, Juan Pedro worked for Business News Americas, covering telecoms and IT news in the Latin American markets. He also worked for Telecompaper as their Regional Editor for Latin America and Asia/Pacific. Juan Pedro has also contributed to Latin Trade magazine as the publication's correspondent in Argentina and with political risk consultancy firm Exclusive Analysis, writing reports and providing political and economic information from certain Latin American markets. He has a degree in International Relations and a master in Journalism and is married with two kids.

RELATED POSTS

ABOUT US

Since 1982, RCR Wireless News has been providing wireless and mobile industry news, insights, and analysis to mobile and wireless industry professionals, decision makers, policy makers, analysts and investors.

FOLLOW US

© 2025 RCR Wireless News
Powered by Eight Hats