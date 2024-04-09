AMD-powered Dell telco cloud servers to get NEBS certification

The Dell PowerEdge R7615 features AMD x86 cloud-native CPUs for telco cloud and network in power- and space-constrained environments

At the recent Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, a primary theme was the accelerating cloudification of telco networks in the move to 5G Standalone and decentralization of compute from the datacenter to the network edge. To facilitate this transition, Dell and silicon partner AMD showcased the latest telco cloud-optimized Dell server featuring AMD’s 128-core EPYC Bergamo processors.

According to Mike Moore, Dell’s global strategic partner manager for the Telecom Systems Business, the PowerEdge R7615 is set for NEBS certification in April. Network Equipment-Building Systems (NEBS) certification is an important testing program designed to ensure product safety of gear being deployed in telecom networks, including environmental and dynamics testing.

“The most interesting thing about this is it the densest and most power-efficient server for telecom cloud on the market today,” Moore said, calling out potential 40% increase in power efficiency and a 56% reduction in power consumption which “can save hundreds if not thousands of dollars a year in electric costs.”

The PowerEdge R7615 2U server supports:

One AMD EPYC 4th Generation 128-core processor

12 DDR5 DIMM slots for high-capacity memory

Optional Direct Liquid Cooling for some configurations

Two redundant AC or DC power supplies

PCIe 5.0-enabled expansion slots

And interface technologies for Network Interface Cards (NICs)

Moore also pointed out that because it’s a single-socket server, the PowerEdge R7615 solves for issues in deploying containers or virtual machines to the cloud “in that your applications all have complete access to all the peripherals–the storage and the network cards that are on this particular server.”

In summary, “We’ve been working with AMD for years, we value our partnership and look forward to big things with this particular platform,” Moore said.

Further in partnership with AMD, Dell Technologies demoed at MWC the C6615 rack-mounted server featuring AMD’s 64-core Sienna processors, and the dual-socket PowerEdge R7625 which brings 256 cores of processing in a 2U form factor for cloud-based telco OSS/BSS workloads.

For more information, read this blog post, “Telecom Cloud Core Optimized with the AMD-based PowerEdge R7615.